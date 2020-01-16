Tarsha Joyner, aka Mrs. Joy

Tarsha Joyner, aka "Mrs. Joy," makes doughnuts inside her Lynchburg shop, Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

Tarsha Joyner, owner of Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats, has changed her mind about closing her bakery at 1008 Commerce St.

Last June, she announced she would close the store in the fall and relocate to Mechanicsville.

After Christmas, she decided she would remain open.

"There’s been so much going on with personal and family that I just wanted to give up," she said. "I didn’t like the way things were going with the prospective tenant so I changed my mind. On top of that, so many wonderful treat-seekers came from near and far to express their sadness [about] us going, but they understood I had to do what’s best for me."

She said what is best for her is to continue baking for her loyal customers.

"It is truly uplifting my weary soul," she said. "I just ask that people bear with us as we get in new staff and get them trained."

