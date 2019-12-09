While a set of 30 one-bedroom apartments at 301 Rivermont Ave. will be complete by early 2020, developer Tony West already has his eye on his next project one block over.
West is hoping to rezone a former auto garage at the corner of 401 Rivermont Ave. to develop 14 apartments there and 405 Rivermont Ave. to develop three apartments. He also plans to use 1151 D St., which is located behind 405 Rivermont Ave., as a paved parking area.
The properties are zoned High-Density Residential (R-4) but West wants them to be rezoned to Urban Commercial (B-4). According to city documents, the new zoning would permit a higher number of units than the existing zoning. The request will be heard by the Lynchburg Planning Commission at 4 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall, 900 Church St.
The 8,400-square-foot building at 401 Rivermont Ave. -- which formerly housed Reggie Phelps Auto Service and which West bought in August for $185,000 -- was constructed in 1920, city documents state.
The two-story wood frame building at 405 Rivermont Ave. currently has apartments.
Kandise Powell, West’s property manager, said the new units will become loft-style apartments. She added West owns many properties on both sides of the street on Rivermont Aveunue near the Rivermont Bridge and has plans to renovate some of those buildings in the next few years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.