Mission House Coffee's downtown location at 722 Commerce Street is now offering a self-serve beer tap system.
“We are constantly looking for ways to serve our community and this is one more way that will help set us apart from other businesses,” owner Tommy Clark said in a news release Tuesday.
The new system allows customers to load an electronic card with any amount. The card is placed on the tap system and it deducts from the card's balance as drinks are poured.
“The great thing about this system is you will only pay for what you want and you are in control,” said Clark. “If you want a sample, take a sample size. No need to pay $6 for a glass of beer you may not enjoy.”
Only local craft beers will be available on the system. Additional food offerings have also been added to Mission House's menu, including sandwiches, subs and wraps.
