A Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant will be opening in the former Auburnlea Farms building in Cornerstone in late spring 2020.

According to Brit Campbell, who will be opening the eatery along with partners Gary Campbell and Tyler Dotson, renovations on the building will begin in March or April of next year.

He said each Mellow Mushroom is unique and different in every location. Local artists will be used to design the Lynchburg space.

He said the deal between Mellow Mushroom has been in the works for the area for about two years now.

“They agree that Lynchburg is a growing market with its college atmosphere, young professionals and families,” Campbell said.

He said the location is perfect with apartments and busy roads in the surrounding area and the building is fairly new.

He said the restaurant will seat 275 people.

He added First National Bank helped with the financing and Moore Architecture is handling the design of the space.

On its website, Mellow Mushroom describes itself as "the originators of hand tossed, stone backed classic southern pizza."

This has been a breaking news update. Check back later for more details.

