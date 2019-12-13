Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED EARLY THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&