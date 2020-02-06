Madison Heights 17

A vehicle pulls into the entrance of The Shoppes at Madison Heights shopping center on U.S. 29 Business on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Madison Heights.

The Shoppes at Madison Heights has changed hands, according to a news release sent out by Colliers International on Feb. 4. 

Located in Madison Heights in front of the Walmart shopping center at the corner of Amherst Highway and Virginia 682, the 17,120 square-foot shopping center is leased to tenants including Dollar Tree, PetSense and Verizon Wireless. 

The mall was bought by Affinity Capital, LLC, a Charlotte-based company. Colliers International, which assisted in the sale of the property, was selected by the buyer for property management. 

Jay O'Donnell, vice president of Colliers International said they do not expect any substantive changes for the property, and that the buyer plans to continue operating the mall "as is." 

Already fully leased, he said the shopping center was likely bought as a "stabilized asset." 

O'Donnell said they could not disclose the identity of the seller. 

