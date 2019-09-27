Urbavore 03

Matthew Kaplan, co-owner of Urbavore, assembles a veggie burger at Urbavore in Lynchburg, Sept. 6, 2019.

After being open nearly two years, vegan restaurant Urbavore has announced it will close its doors after Oct. 4.

Urbavore, at 1103 Church Street in Lynchburg, is co-owned by Elizabeth Russell and Matthew Kaplan.

Russell said closing the restaurant was not an easy decision but her work-life balance has been unhealthy for too long.

"Urbavore sales never reached a point where we could hire the help we needed to take enough of the workload to provide Matt and I any personal time," she said Friday. "We decided that our happiness was more important."

She said they do not have an plans for the immediate future but will miss Urbavore and its customers.

"We’re happy to see more vegan options in restaurants around town and hope that trend continues," she said.

