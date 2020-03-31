The City of Lynchburg will defer Business and Professional License renewals from May 1 to May 20, the city announced Tuesday.

“We know the widespread closures, social distancing and recommendations to avoid public gatherings have created excess burdens on local businesses, and I have asked the Commissioner of the Revenue to defer payments at this time," City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said in a news release Tuesday.

For more information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (434) 455-3880.

