Lynchburg-based Capps Shoe Company has been awarded a Department of Defense contract to manufacture men's and women's dress Oxford shoes for the U.S. Navy.
The deal is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Over the entire five-year period, the contract's value will total $60.4 million, said Tom Capps, the company's president and owner.
The contract, which was announced Friday, will allow Capps Shoe Company to hire employees at its Gretna production facility back up to the normal employment level of 175, he said.
Capps Shoe Company already makes dress Oxford shoes for the U.S. Army as well as boots for the U.S. Navy and Afghan army, Capps said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.