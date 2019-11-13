After a year and a half, HumanKind is one step closer to achieving its vision of adding new recreational facilities to its campus off V.E.S. Road after the Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval to Lynchburg City Council on Wednesday night.
Last April, Lynchburg City Council voted to table its decision to rezone 47 acres of HumanKind’s 166 acre-property after the organization requested a rezoning from residential to institutional in order to fit its current mission of serving the community through ventures such as a day care center, a day program for children with disabilities and offering its land up for sporting activities for area youth.
After working with neighbors, HumanKind is asking the city for a conditional use permit instead of a rezoning request to allow the construction of recreational facilities including athletic fields, a swimming pool and parking areas in a Low-Density Residential district (R-1).
Bob Dendy, president of HumanKind, said after receiving feedback from Lynchburg City Council last year as well as neighbors concerning traffic, lighting and rezoning issues, the nonprofit has reached a mutual agreement with its neighbors at Westminster Canterbury Lynchburg to accommodate those concerns.
HumanKind has worked with Google to make sure Linden Avenue, a narrow residential street leading to one entrance of HumanKind, is now identified as private. If someone is using Google Maps to get to HumanKind, it will automatically direct them to the V.E.S. driveway.
HumanKind is now offering to build a new entrance onto the campus, which is at 150 Linden Ave. but is mainly accessed off V.E.S. Road.
The easement access shared with Westminster Canterbury will be left to the retirement community, and HumanKind will have its own entrance onto its land from V.E.S. Road.
Collin Byrne, a local youth lacrosse coach, spoke in favor of the permit Wednesday night, stating the city has an insufficient number of athletic fields for the public to use and it would be beneficial to have additional fields to play on.
“I feel the city should embrace this,” he said. “HumanKind has bent over backwards to work with neighbors and I’m not aware of the city planning for any new fields at this time.”
Casey Barker, a resident of Linden Avenue, said he was concerned about his road and V.E.S. Road both being windy, hilly and narrow roads that would lead into the HumanKind site.
“I’m also concerned my property value will go down as well as the noise of kids playing outside,” he said. “I don’t want Linden or V.E.S. widened to accommodate this recreational business HumanKind wants to put on this property. I’m opposed to all that destroying the neighborhood.”
Bob Day, a resident of Peakland Place, said he had concerns about the new road and intersection at V.E.S. Road and said he was worried school buses would have a hard time turning onto the road.
He suggested a center lane be added onto V.E.S. Road to alleviate wrecks and congestion.
“You have V.E.S., a growing retirement community that already generates traffic, and now athletic fields that will generate traffic,” he said. “V.E.S. Road is a county road that is hilly and has curves, and we’re putting more and more traffic on those roads.”
Dendy said a traffic study has been conducted and that the new road will be built to city standards and will be capable to handle cars and buses, which have been coming onto the campus for the last 75 years.
He added the campus would be relatively quiet when the sun goes down since many games would be played during the day.
He said they are considering putting a gate up on the Linden Avenue side of campus so only employees can access that road and all other drivers would be directed to V.E.S. Road.
Planning Commissioner David Perault, who voted in favor of the request, said he does like the idea of there eventually being turn lanes on V.E.S. Road and said both HumanKind and Westminster Canterbury would benefit from it.
Kensie Johnson, vice chair of the planning commission, said she imagined the amount of cars coming for the new athletic fields would be about the same amount that are already coming onto campus for athletic events that have taken place at HumanKind for decades.
“I grew up on Peakland Place and spent lots of time at [HumanKind]. My kids play there now and I still go there every day to walk my dog. It’s very open and welcoming,” she said.
Lynchburg City Council will take up the request on Dec. 10.
