Some people do things in life without knowing if they are making a difference.
Lynchburg Kiwanis members know the efforts they make to improve the lives of children are making a difference.
The Lynchburg Kiwanis Club has been serving kids in Lynchburg and around the world for 100 years.
“This is one thing that nobody is paying us to do; we do it on our own,” member and past president Tulane Patterson said. “And we know that at the end of the day we make Lynchburg and the community a little bit better.”
The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg was chartered as the 196th club of Kiwanis International on Jan. 29, 1920 with 28 members. It now has around 50 members.
Kiwanis is a volunteer service group that conducts projects to help local children.
Ed McCann, a member and past president of the club, said the projects completed by Kiwanis over the decades have not only improved the lives of children but also the community.
Kiwanis International began in the Midwest 105 years ago when the country was going through a civic renewal and organizations such as the Lions Clubs International and Rotary International were launching to try and make their communities better.
The Lynchburg club sponsored new clubs in Winchester, Charlottesville and Bedford during its first decade. Now the club sponsors Circle K clubs at area colleges and Key Clubs at local high schools so students can learn leadership skills. It also created the Terrific Kids program in area elementary schools in 2000.
The club began with businessmen who were looking to network but Patterson said the group’s members evolved into those who were looking to raise money and volunteer on the weekends to make the community better.
“It used to be lawyers would join to bring in businesses but it’s not like that as much anymore. You get to meet people you would never get to know anywhere else and you get to do things that you wouldn’t do yourself,” he said. “It also became a family thing. My daughters helped to build playgrounds and joined Key Club so it’s kind of a family thing.”
Members do things such as speak with children at events for Kids’ Haven — a nonprofit that serves children and families through bereavement — as well as volunteering with the Lynchburg Daily Bread and Amazement Square.
During its first decade, the Kiwanis was responsible for erecting a large Kiwanis sign on the bluff across the James River, presented the Kiwanis Review at the Academy of Music, paid for children to attend summer camps, paid for medical care and education for underprivileged children and sponsored a Marine Band Concert for the city.
In 1922 the Kiwanis members created the Education and Benevolent Trust, which has loaned and given more than a million dollars in scholarship money for area students to go to college.
Throughout the 1930s the club hosted a conference at the Virginian Hotel, sponsored a donkey baseball fundraiser, served food at Salvation Army picnics, planted a memorial oak tree in Riverside Park to celebrate U.S. Senator Carter Glass’ 79th birthday and helped rural and farm youth.
In the 1940s, the club supported the World War II effort by raising $2,250 to purchase equipment for a community cannery to preserve food grown in victory gardens.
Over the following decades projects and events sponsored by the Lynchburg Kiwanis would include playgrounds in Daniel’s Hill and at Hutcherson Early Learning Center and the Teddy Bear Parade. The club has supported the Blackwater Creek Trail, construction of a home with Habitat for Humanity and the train renovation project at Riverside Park.
The Kiwanis Club holds three fundraisers a year including a lobster and shrimp sale and a shrimp fest which began four years ago. All of the money raised goes back into the community.
Patterson said the club raises about $25,000 a year.
Kiwanis began work at Riverside Park here in 1928 when the club planted 400 double-flowering Japanese cherry trees. At the time it was the third-largest collection of these trees in the U.S.
Smaller projects include repairing buildings, helping to landscape city gardens and supporting the city and other civic organizations with broad-reaching projects.
Hilda Stevens, a member and past president of the club, was a retired educator looking for a civic organization that had a mission of helping kids when she joined Kiwanis 10 years ago.
Until it ended in 2018, Stevens organized the Teddy Bear Parade, where children would dress up their teddy bears and parade them around the event.
“That was a pretty exciting part of being in the Kiwanis Club because it allowed me to get to know the members and build relationships with them,” she said. “And then to know that I was doing things that would really be beneficial for children.”
She said she hopes the club will continue to grow especially with the sponsorship of a new club in Forest which began in 2018 and that more women will join. The club, which began accepting women as members in 1986, only has eight women among the 50 members.
Patterson said it is heartwarming to see kids playing on the playgrounds Kiwanis members have installed or seeing trees planted by Kiwanis and know a past member made some kind of difference.
“And some of that was 100 years ago,” he said. “During the Great Depression, Kiwanis was raising money for education and during the war, Kiwanis was raising money for canning and we were raising money for key clubs throughout the last 50 years and we were there when 9/11 happened and we are still here through history.”
