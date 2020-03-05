Nonprofit leaders are coming together next week to discuss ways to collaborate and plan ways to resolve community issues in areas such as child care, food insecurity, homelessness and transportation.
Nat Marshall, senior human resources specialist with BWX Technologies who sits on several community boards, said the goal of the event, which will be held March 9 at the University of Lynchburg, is to raise awareness about what exactly each representing nonprofit does for the area and find ways for them to collaborate.
“We don’t want to create a new silo,” he said. “Awareness is such an important ingredient. You have to provide multiple opportunities for those outside of the organization so they are aware of what’s going on. The real purpose is to increase awareness on a wide variety of things that are already being done in our community and to provide the opportunity for participation and collaboration.”
All nonprofits have some way of raising money from community donors, and Marshall said they want to make sure that money is being put to the best use.
“We don’t want to spend it where those services are duplicated and where they can be combined,” he said. “People have these great ideas but there are sometimes people already doing it. There are some people who have spent a lot of energy recreating a wheel that is already in place and that is where awareness comes in.”
The event will consist of rotating table discussions lasting 20 minutes each with different nonprofit representatives.
The United Way of Central Virginia and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance will host the event. So far, 85 individuals representing 62 organizations have registered to attend.
Last year, following the business alliance's young professionals' nonprofit mixer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s Director of Economic Development, Jamie Glass, said several alliance members mentioned they loved the event because it provided time to engage with each other and find collaborative opportunities.
“The Alliance has approximately 85 nonprofit members so we want to provide our members with as many opportunities as possible to help their organization be successful,” she said.
Terrick Moyer, director of operations for The Lighthouse Community Center, said the event is important because there is a lack of knowledge about what each nonprofit does and who they serve and in what capacity.
“Part of the workshop is to help more people become aware of how to market their services and how we can share that information about other agencies, organizations and ministries because we need to know more about them,” he said.
Another element of the workshop is networking, he said, because by knowing more about what kind of services are offered, he can better know how to direct Lighthouse clients to those organizations.
One example of how collaboration can improve efficiency among organizations helping those in need comes from Unity in Community, which Lighthouse holds on the first Saturday of the month to help community members come together to resolve issues occurring with overlapping services and lack of services to certain groups or individuals.
Through this awareness, Moyer said, Lighthouse was able to determine it was duplicating its food pantry services with other organizations providing the same services. The organization found its clients were more inclined to “grocery shop” for their food instead of have a prepackaged bag given to them because often the food was not well tailored to the client due to allergies and other factors.
“There’s an assumption that if a person is hungry they will eat anything and that’s untrue,” he said. “It’s more efficient for people to go through and select what they want and actually use it so we stopped our food bank and referred our clients to other services.”
Lighthouse still offers a food pantry on an emergency basis.
Moyer said he would like to see more collaboration among those working to help the community.
“One in five citizens in Lynchburg are in poverty, so we would like to see a central database created and coordinate case management to work some of these people through this continuum that helps every individual and family in this area. We have resources in the city, but those resources need to be coordinated and administered efficiently," he said.
