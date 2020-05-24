Lynchburg tourism and hotel officials say the coronavirus pandemic has led to a steep drop in visits to the Hill City — and a steep loss of revenue those visitors would have brought — but they remain optimistic about a recovery on the horizon.
Lisa Meriwether, sales manager for the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism, said the top concern for travelers is the economic stability and the overall national economy as well as the safety and well-being of others.
After the coronavirus led to government-mandated shutdowns of business in mid-March, many events and hotel stays were canceled within the first two weeks.
Some bookings, including meetings, conferences and events scheduled for May, June and July were canceled entirely, while others were postponed and rescheduled for the fall or 2021. Meriwether said the process of canceling and rescheduling was a logistical mess, but many hotels allowed guests to cancel without penalties.
Since March 1, Meriwether's office has reported canceled business with a loss of 3,600 hotel room nights and roughly $2 million in estimated economic impact to the community.
“Our industry has been turned upside down,” she said. “It’s what we live and breathe for — to market our destination. This is a game changer.”
She said her office has done some surveying but there is no statistical information yet for the impact of the pandemic on Lynchburg’s hotels and tourism.
She stays in close contact with many hotels and, as far as she knows, none have closed their doors permanently.
The average occupancy for hotels in and around Lynchburg normally is between 60% and 70%, but after the pandemic hit, those numbers dropped to single digits, Meriwether said. Now, the average occupancy rate is about 25%.
She said people could be traveling for business, but hasn't heard of hotels hosting clients traveling for fun.
“Hotels who are doing slightly better are extended-stay properties that have mini-kitchens and more amenities where people can hunker down,” she said.
Meriwether doesn’t know if this is happening locally, but has heard of people using hotels to self-quarantine.
Based on her office's surveys, she said, summer travel will consist of close-to-home travel for most people, and only half of people surveyed feel safe about traveling during the fall. She added about 45% of travelers are avoiding air travel.
May is the busiest time of the year for Lynchburg hotels that host clients for area college graduations.
Meriwether said many hotels make their yearly budget just by May stays. But local colleges have postponed their graduations until the fall.
Dennis Marcinik, general manager of the Virginian Hotel at 712 Church St., said the hotel closed all three of its restaurants in mid-March, closed its conference and meeting space, and reduced staff.
“When the crisis hit, we reacted and made a commitment to stay open,” he said. “We felt strongly about that.”
He said business is minimal compared to what it normally would be in May.
“Each week has been picking up incrementally with leisure and business travel,” he said. “We’re going in the right direction but we’re not where we’d be if this crisis hadn’t hit.”
He said most events have been pushed back to after July 1 or to 2021.
“We’ve been fortunate in that if it was a wedding or a gala or an annual meeting, they still want to meet eventually,” he said. “May is one of the busiest months of the year but with graduations rescheduled, we will benefit from those later this fall and will be very, very busy.”
The hotel closed three of its five guest floors during the pandemic because of lack of clients but reopened a third floor last weekend.
“We were never empty this entire time,” he said.
Other large Liberty University sporting events also were canceled, including a couple Atlantic Sun Conference tournaments the school was set to host this spring.
“Our office works closely with the special events and athletic department at LU to work with them for events they want to bring in and make sure we can provide the city services they need and to provide for guests,” Meriwether said. “We knew we would need hotel rooms and to make sure restaurants were aware of the event and we missed that opportunity.”
Hotels also are missing out on spring and summer weddings.
“Everything came to a grinding halt,” Meriwether said.
Joshua Green, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott at 4640 Murray Place, said the hotel was on pace to have one of its busiest March months in recent years.
“We went from having 80% occupancy to 10%,” he said.
The hotel laid off 21 of its 28 staff members. Although Green hopes to bring them all back, there was not enough activity to keep them working. Green has been working the front desk most days by himself.
“This has significantly impacted the business and we’re a small business,” he said. “Marriott is a franchise but we’re a small business just like a lot of others, so it’s been pretty impactful to us. On the same lines as all restaurants and other small businesses impacted, we had to lay people off and change the way we do our jobs. There is no such thing as Monday through Friday. We’re working seven days a week trying to make sure the hotel is ready to go for the next people checking in.”
He said he thinks the hospitality industry will be one of the last to recover because people will have to gain confidence in traveling again.
“People need to feel comfortable again and with the first phase of restaurants reopening, it’s definitely encouraging for us. That’s the first step to getting back to normalcy,” he said.
He is hopeful things will be better by the middle of summer but knows nothing is for sure.
Meriwether said while the tourism industry was the first to take the hardest hit, industry leaders believe it will be the first to recover.
“Hospitality is a resilient industry,” she said. “Once that engine gets cranked back up, people innately want to travel. It won’t be a mad rush; we will wade into the waters slowly but surely, and it’s going to happen.”
