While countless seasonal traditions have been disrupted as the COVID-19 crisis causes shutdowns across the state, Lynchburg-area farmers assure the community that pick-your-own strawberry patches will not be one of them.
With berries ripening in the fields, Lowell Yoder of Yoders' Farm in Rustburg, hopes to open the pick-your-own patch in the coming week.
Following guidance from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the patch is stressing social distancing and hand washing.
Though COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — has stalled many industries nationwide, Yoder said he is seeing more interest from the community in fresh and local produce. With more people invested in where their food is coming from and how much it is handled, sales have been higher in the last few weeks.
“It’s a good way to get outside and get sunshine,” Yoder said. “It’s something that you pick yourself off the vine; it hasn’t been handled by anyone else. Definitely, our sales are pretty frenzied.”
Mike Wallace, assistant director of communications with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said as long as safety precautions are being met, the department encourages the public to go out and discover pick-your-own farms in their area.
While it’s important to stay at home, said Wallace, food is an essential item, and whenever possible he encourages community members to buy locally.
Many farms are using pre-picked and bagged produce and curbside pickup to limit face-to-face engagement with customers. Others, like Yoders’ Farm, are separating the fields into designated zones to promote social distancing.
Yoder said the farm also is now pricing by volume instead of weight, limiting interaction with the clerks and keeping lines moving quickly.
Other farms, like Scott’s Strawberry Farm in Bedford County, will only be doing pick-your-own when fields open for picking later this season.
Seamans’ Orchard in Nelson County, will also have pick-your-own and pre-picked strawberries, while adhering to “strict social distancing.” Its pick-your-own strawberry fields are expected to open in the next two weeks.
Hanri Kaya, an owner of Critzer Family Farm in Afton, said the farm’s almost six acres of strawberries have been separated into five separate patches, where pickers will be assigned to specific rows in order to create space between them.
Pick-your-own kicked off Wednesday at Critzer farm, and she said there was a good turnout, similar to the crowds any other year.
Many people commented how grateful they were to have somewhere to go, she said, adding, heading home with fresh berries creates brightness in a difficult time.
“It’s hard on everybody; we are just happy we can do a little bit to help with everybody’s stress,” Kaya said.
Many of their customers are people who have come since they were kids and are now bringing their own. The pick-your-own patches and curbside pickup ensures that treasured family traditions won’t be broken, said Kaya.
Yoder said the interest from residents, and the visitors coming to the farm stand, is a welcome surprise.
“We were holding our breath there for a while,” Yoder said.
He added that direct marketing was finding success in agriculture, even while wholesale markets have stalled.
Wallace said that pick-your-own certainly has a future right now, as long as everyone works to ensure safety standards.
Motley’s Strawberry Farm in Gretna hopes to kick-off pick-your-own by May 1.
For more than 20 years, they’ve been used to doing things a certain way, said Kevin Motley. He expects this year will be a bit of a challenge.
“Normally we tell people to pick, have fun and enjoy your day,” Motley said. “This time, we’re going to have to tell customers to follow a new set of a rules.”
Motley plans to set up self-pay stations and, hardest of all, will instruct visitors not to eat strawberries straight off the vines – an unofficial tradition of pick-your-own.
“It’s always stressful,” Motley said of the weeks before opening day. “But this year it’s a whole new set of stressors … but we are grateful we can be open and pick.”
