Local health care providers are increasingly looking to specially trained nurses to help meet the growing demand for mental health services. Access to mental health and substance use disorder services was ranked as the second-highest need in Centra's 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment.
Diane Ludwig, spokesperson for Centra, said it isn't so much the growing or sudden worsening of mental illness, but rather an increased recognition of the importance of mental illness and the way it impacts an individual's overall health and well being.
In September, the Johnson Health Center received a $286,600 grant from Virginia Health Care Foundation to hire a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a licensed professional counselor. Gary Campbell, CEO of JHC, said the psychiatric NP, who will start this month, will work closely with physicians and care teams to make sure the most holistic care is provided to the patient. The position also will perform psychiatric evaluations on patients and can prescribe medication.
The health center lost its psychiatric NP in 2017 and was unable to fill it until this year due to difficulty in recruiting.
The challenge is statewide, according to Deborah Oswalt, executive director of the VHCF. She said not only is there a shortage of behavioral health professionals in the state, but many of the current providers are nearing retirement age and the pipeline to provide more is not keeping up with the number Virginia will be losing.
Locally, professionals have begun to refer to the shortage of services and providers in JHC’s service area as a “mental health crisis," according to the application Johnson Health Center submitted to VHCF for grant funding for the new providers. The health center is putting an increased emphasis on finding mental health providers for residents in Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties, where patient numbers are increasing.
Fueling the need for behavioral health specialists, Campbell said, include the challenges faced by social media, where lives can be aired publicly, as well as growing pressure and stress in the workplace.
It is hoped psychiatric nurse practitioners, which Liberty University currently trains, can help health care providers meet patients’ mental health needs. Just seven of Virginia’s nursing schools, including LU, have some sort of psychiatric nurse practitioner degree.
Oswalt said psychiatric nurse practitioners are the only mental health professionals other than psychiatrists who are trained not only to diagnose various mental health conditions, but to prescribe the medicines needed to treat them. This makes them very valuable in both a mental health and primary-care setting.
According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, there are only about 225 psychiatric nurse practitioners practicing in Virginia, and 55% of localities don’t have any. According to information from nursing licensure data given to VHCF, there are no psychiatric nurse practitioners in Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford or Nelson counties. Lynchburg has three and Campbell County has one.
“The difficulty in mental health in general is it takes the right person to go down that path,” Campbell said. “That’s where we see a limited number of people. The demand is so high. It takes a special calling and skill set. Mental health is just a tough field.”
In October, the Free Clinic of Central Virginia was awarded a grant from the Centra Community Benefits Committee for its Behavioral Health Integration Project, a new program designed to address the growing demand for mental health services in the area.
Under this project, the Free Clinic of Central Virginia will add a full-time counselor to provide mental health services to Free Clinic patients. The project will also increase the hours the nurse practitioner can provide services. It is anticipated that this collaboration will provide 1,500 behavioral health visits to 150 Free Clinic patients.
Dr. Folashade Odedina, director of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program at Liberty University, which has about 50 students currently enrolled, said although few medical students are specializing in psychiatry there has been a growing recognition there is often a direct relationship between a person’s mental and physical health.
Karen Logan, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner at the Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg, is enrolled in LU’s psychiatric nurse practitioner program because she wants to be able to provide more holistic care.
“It’s very important to be able to assess and evaluate the patients and make sure you’re not missing something that a lot of times on the medical side gets missed because we don’t ask the behavioral health questions,” she said.
Logan said patients often don’t want to leave their primary care provider to get treatment for behavioral health.
“It’s important for us to be able to treat them so we need to have that knowledge,” she said. “Otherwise they would be referred somewhere else and that takes so much time.”
She said when patients are referred to Psychiatrists it can take three to four months before a patient can be evaluated, get started with counseling and, if needed, prescribed medication.
“There’s a lot involved to help treat the patient,” she said. “This would eliminate a lot of those referrals and would continue with the continuum of care so there’s not that lapse in time.”
Oswalt, whose foundation continues to find ways to fund more psychiatric nurse practitioners, said “A nurse practitioner who already has medical training and experience as a family nurse practitioner and obtains a post master's certificate as a psychiatric nurse practitioner is often a perfect person to work in these integrated-care settings, which are the way of the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.