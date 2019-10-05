Been to the library lately?
Sure, books still are a main feature.
But in a growing number of ways, the printed page is just the beginning.
The Lynchburg Public Library – like libraries throughout the area – has implemented many new programs to help patrons adapt to an increasingly tech-savvy world.
The library on Memorial Avenue has qualified librarians helping patrons every day with computers, resumes, job searching and various other tasks.
Library Director Marilyn Martin, who has been with the library since 1987, said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated the computers to the library back in the early 1990s.
“That changed our service orientation because you had to have your staff know how to help people with those,” she said. “Even now we get people who need help setting up an email address.”
For several years the library taught basic computer skill classes, but Martin said the majority of patrons know the foundations of using a computer now so librarians offer one-on-one help by appointment.
In addition, many patrons use the library to look for jobs online, write resumes and print out various documents.
Barbara Houston said she visits the library often to use the computers and get help on them as well.
She also checks out books, studies and works in the quiet rooms provided.
“This library is a friendly environment with friendly people ready to assist you when needed. It is also a great place to fax and copy information you want to file for later use,” she said.
As technology has evolved, so has the library, where patrons can use their card to access streaming services on the E-Library, which houses digital e-books and audiobooks as well as magazines and newspapers.
“You may have people who want to do that on their phone or device but can’t pay for all that, so we’re providing that, which makes it equal and accessible for anybody,” Martin said.
No matter what new innovation comes out next in the quickly evolving digital world, Martin said whether that technology is implemented in the library is determined on the main needs of the community.
She said the main focus currently is on those in the community living in poverty.
“We first need to get children up to their reading level and we’re still showing adults how to use the computer and helping them to get jobs,” Martin said. “If more of those people are employed down the road, they may come in for different things like entertainment, books and music. Looking at the future depends on how you can help your community so their needs will change and maybe then you can provide more.”
Martin referenced other U.S. libraries in bigger cities that have maker spaces, performances spaces, teaching kitchens and even greenhouses, but said she has to step back and look at her own community and the space and money she has to serve residents.
“We know that in the future we have to have a total renovation of this space that can help us provide modern library services and more collaboration rooms,” she said.
Martin would like for the library to eventually have more spaces for students and employees of the city to work on projects.
Although the library offers basic services like the scanner, fax machine and photocopier, she wants to put all of that together in a business center within the library so people have a free place to work.
“We’re doing bits of that here and there because it’s what we can do now,” she said. “There are so many things we could do more efficiently or better but what we’re doing is what we can provide within the constraints of staff and budget.”
Her goal is for the library to stay relevant, which is why Wi-Fi and computers were originally installed.
“People didn’t have it and they need it,” she said. “You have people who don’t use libraries and don’t need them and can buy all their things new, but someone else can’t. So you just keep doing that, you keep providing things for the population in the modern world.”
Martin said the job of the library is to help its community keep up with new technologies and devices.
“We are taking a look at everything out in the world and then taking a realistic step back and we might take just one thing,” she said. “It’s hard. We have to find a way to make our money work for that.”
Victor Kiehl, a Lynchburg resident, has been coming to the library three to four times a week for nearly 25 years to use the computers and fax machine.
He said the Lynchburg Public Library is one of the nicest libraries he's been in and enjoys the friendly staff members.
He uses the computers to listen to gospel music that he said he can't find in the stores.
"[These resources] open doors to people that don't always have these resources and can use them for free," he said.
The children’s programming is the most popular attraction at the library, Martin said and it’s always evolving.
The library now offers STEAM programming – science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics – for school-age children which provides an educational and hands-on learning experience that encourages teamwork, creativity and lifelong learning.
The program was so popular for students ages 6 to 8, a new program was created for students ages 9 to 12.
She said she thinks there are some people who underestimate the power of a library and all its offerings.
“What we will duplicate a lot of times for free is something that somebody else would pay for somewhere else,” she said.
Ultimately she said she feels there will always be a need for libraries because it’s the last free place to get useful resources and because books will always be a valuable asset in the lives of the community.
“There’s no hope for people if they don’t keep reading,” she said. “If you really want to progress and be informed, you’ve got to be able to read some books.”
