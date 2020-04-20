Farmers across the country are facing crippling challenges as they bear the brunt of COVID-19’s impact in local communities. When everything trickles down, said WP Johnson, a grain farmer in Bedford County, it all ends up here.
“You know the old adage that ‘everything runs downhill?’” Johnson said. “When you get to the bottom, there is nowhere else to run. Agriculture has always been the bottom.”
It’s an effect seen nationally. As the nation’s food supply chain shows signs of strain and production stalls up the ladder — say, in meat-packing plants in the Midwest — it trickles down to impact beef cattle farmers on the East Coast.
The spread of the virus causes disruptions in both production and distribution.
For example, increasing numbers of workers falling ill with the coronavirus in meat-processing plants, warehouses and grocery stores puts a strain on the food supply chain, according to The New York Times.
As commodity prices plummet, area farmers struggle to turn a profit and products are unable to move along the supply chain smoothly.
Johnson said backlogs in the beef cattle industry affect his ability to market grain. As livestock owners cut costs, they buy less feed, which stalls the movement of feed grain, like corn and barley.
Johnson said some of his crop commodity prices, like soybeans, have dropped 8% since January.
“We can only take so much lick until we can’t exist,” Johnson said. “It becomes a cycle. That’s where we are finding the challenge … I’m buried in this crop already, and now they don’t need it.”
James Young, a Bedford County beef cattle farmer, said similar issues occur as some local stockyards shut down, and freezers fill up at packing houses as truckers struggle to move product at the normal pace.
Pam Wiley, director of communications at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said Virginia farmers are still very much in business. Even while operating with greater precautions, they are still preparing for their normal spring routines.
There’s no shortage of food, according to a news release sent out by the farm bureau, but grocery store shelves are half-filled as the nation tries to adjust to a massive shift in consumption habits.
The repercussions of those new eating habits and commodity price swings will impact farmers as the nation’s food system tries “to reconfigure itself in a matter of weeks,” said the release.
Johnson said it’s too early to know what the long-term impacts of this crisis will be.
The crisis has been a gut punch to the nation’s dairy farms, the Associated Press reported earlier this month, as farmers are forced to dump milk they can’t move following the closures of schools, restaurants, institutions and universities.
Locally, Wayne Turner, a Bedford County dairy farmer, said his farm has not had to dump any milk, but his farm will pay for the dumped milk elsewhere in the country. It lowers his milk prices and will cause a major hit to the local industry.
Turner said his cooperative manager estimated between a $5 and $6 drop per hundred pounds in milk prices. Before the crisis, he said they were talking about prices getting up to $18 per hundred pounds of milk. Now, future estimates are putting them down to $10 this summer.
“We’ve been down to the bone now essentially for the last four years,” said Turner. “There’s nothing else we can cut.”
He said there is little else to do other than wait and see if they have any government bailouts coming.
According to the Virginia Farm Bureau, some farmers seeking financial assistance may get relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act, aka the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27 to provide $2.2 trillion in emergency relief to stimulate the U.S. economy.
Approximately $49 billion of the total spending will directly aid agriculture and domestic food programs.
The crisis has impacted not just exports from farms but the products they bring in. Turner said he is concerned about getting supplies. Things like rubber liners and hoses that used to take a matter of days to procure could now take weeks.
Johnson also spoke to this challenge. He recently took his tractors for oil changes and services and was told it would be two weeks before they can get filters — a staggering difference from the usual 24-hour turnaround.
Family nurse practitioner Amy Johnson, who runs the farm alongside husband WP Johnson, called it a “second shot in the teeth to an industry that is already struggling.”
She said it is crucial farmers look out for one another, especially as mental health concerns, such as increased anxiety and depression, could surface while facing so much additional stress.
Amy Johnson said she has been impressed with the ingenuity she has seen from area farmers, with people finding ways to sell their products and thinking outside the box.
“It’s a tribute to the farming mentality,” she said. “We are always having to come up with contingency plans.”
While farmers like the Johnsons market to large producers, other farms can turn to direct marketing, supplying products directly to the public while other avenues are cut off.
The Lynchburg Community Market is among area farmers markets making the effort to continue operations, even amid the crisis.
Market manager Ricky Kowalewski said the farmers market has quickly adapted to preorders and curbside pickup. It has adapted its usual parking lot in downtown Lynchburg for prepaid produce and other products being deposited directly into shoppers’ trunks.
“I think that farmers markets are in a unique position,” Kowalewski said. “We can be really adaptable, it’s something we’ve always had to do at some point.”
Young said even if direct marketing is not currently an economically feasible option for his beef cattle farm, he encourages people to buy from local farmers, and said it’s something the community can do right now to help keep others afloat.
WP Johnson said they are holding out hope that farms can get back to a new normal. Even if they never go back to the way they were, the economy and process will find a way to move forward.
“It takes agriculture time, we have to grow into everything,” Johnson said. “That adaption process is [what separates] the winners and losers for us. It’s how fast we can adapt and change and be ready for whatever the new normal will be in our cycles.”
