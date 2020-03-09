About four years ago, Jonathan Whitt listened to a sermon at his Forest church about living life on mission.
Having spent 20 years as an executive businessman, he began to think about what that meant in his own life.
“As a Christian, I never felt like my work and my faith were connected,” he said. “Can you really be your full self at work?”
Moved by the sermon at Blue Ridge Community Church, he pulled together five men, who represent different businesses and were from different churches, to meet and discuss the work-faith disconnect.
“We talked about how to integrate the two without getting sued, how to do this better and how to be intentional,” Whitt said.
From these conversations, Whitt, a business and economic development consultant, founded Business on Mission, which exists to connect, encourage, and support Christian business leaders and marketplace professionals as they grow in their faith. The volunteer-led organization works to create community, share resources, and help develop knowledge and skills to share the gospel within business leaders’ spheres of influence.
Whitt said the organization does not advocate for any actions that would break any laws in the work place.
Federal law and state laws protect the religious freedoms of both employees and employers and states employers can run their business in conformance with biblical principles, may pray and speak of their faith with employees, and may hold and participate in voluntary chapel services and prayer meetings for employees.
According to the Center for Faith and Work, employees can have faith discussions with co-workers during free time so long as it is not disruptive or unwanted and can refuse to act in a manner conflicting with their religious beliefs.
The Title VII Civil Rights Act of 1964 stipulates that private workplaces with 15 or more employees that allow non-work related conversations may not prohibit voluntary religious discussions between employees. However, an employer may restrict or allow conversations an employee has with the company’s clients, patients or customers.
The Lynchburg chapter was formed in 2019. On Feb. 13, the group held a breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn on Wards Road where more than 50 people attended. Leaders said they hope that event will be the first of many more to come; the next breakfast will be held May 15.
The Lynchburg chapter is an extension of the first Business on Mission conference held in 2016 at Blue Ridge Community Church in New London, where conference attendees came together to engage other local business leaders in further exploring how they could integrate faith into their own work.
The conference was held again in 2017, bringing in speakers from all over the country as well as hundreds of attendees. A Roanoke chapter of Business on Mission was created in 2017; it now holds quarterly breakfasts.
Whitt said the organization is focusing its efforts on growing its “community groups” outside of the Lynchburg and Roanoke region and into the rest of the country. His goal is to add four more chapters this year and has had interest from Washington state as well as Idaho.
He said many people have shared how Business on Mission has had a transformational effect on their lives, including a pastor who returned to the business world to take on a human resources job because he felt he could have more of a direct effect on people’s lives and an accountant who spent more than 30 years in his practice and was just realizing that his work is pleasing to the Lord.
Whitt said there was a college student who decided to take a professional job internationally to share his faith in a country that is closed to religious workers.
Alex Barker, assistant director for the Center for Entrepreneurship at Liberty University, attended the breakfast in February and said he is interested in the organization because it’s about building community.
“It is not just another networking group, but it is about understanding how our work or businesses connects with our greater purpose. It’s about supporting one another, learning from one another and taking a new look on where God has us,” he said.
Mike Cook, owner of Mike Cook Business Coach and now a community leader for the Lynchburg chapter of Business on Mission, helped to put the event together at the Hilton Garden Inn and said he hopes the Business on Mission organization can become a resource that helps business leaders carry their faith into their work.
“You know that old saying, you don’t mix business and religion? Well, we believe that’s not true. If you’re a person of faith, that goes with you wherever you are,” he said.
He said there were employees from banks, nonprofits, universities and hotels who attended the event. Whitt said he would not share company names that had attended the breakfast.
He said he thinks people are interested in the concept “on mission” because everyone is looking for something bigger than themselves.
“It’s a mission to do something to impact people,” Cook said. “There is a misconception that your faith has to stay at church on Sunday and that only pastors and church leaders do ministry work.”
He said all Christians have the opportunity to share their faith and reach people throughout the week.
“We’re the church no matter whether it’s on Sunday or when we go to our businesses,” he said. “That’s what we’re about.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.