When Carol’s Place in Forest announced in March it would be temporarily closing due to the bans put in place by the state surrounding concerns with the coronavirus, customers understood.
They became confused when they started seeing equipment from the restaurant, which serves up home-style country cooking, was being removed from the establishment.
The plan was to always keep Carol’s Place open once it was sold by former owner Rusty Goodwin to Mark Aldridge back in March.
When Aldridge purchased Carol’s Place, it was his intention to continue running the restaurant as well as extend the hours and menu.
That all changed on April 14.
Chip Duff, who represents Aldridge and is the regional director of commercial sales and development for Taylor Long Properties, said due to the change in ownership, there were a series of local and state regulations the property would have to meet in order to reopen as a restaurant.
“Unfortunately this happens when properties change hands and you’re not grandfathered in,” he said.
In the end, he said it was neither a feasible or viable option for the site to continue to operate as a restaurant and Carol's Place will be demolished in two to three weeks. The building's side wall already had a large whole on Thursday afternoon.
Duff said Carol’s is well-loved by everyone in the community and it was disappointing to Aldridge that there were too many expensive hoops to jump through.
“We’ve cleaned up that area and Carol’s was going to be a part of that improvement plan,” Duff said. “We hate it and we hate that it’s got to come down to this but we started looking at the numbers and it didn’t quite work.”
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said the issue is not one the county would be involved with and it had no role in shuttering Carol’s Place.
“We don't have a role to play if a property changes hands,” he said. “To date, the county has received a demolition permit and we have requested an asbestos report to review before issuing the permit. Requesting this permit was the owner’s choice and not forced by the county whatsoever. I believe this is a case of a social media post interchanging "the county" for another regulatory body.”
Goodwin posted on the Carol’s Place Facebook page Thursday that when Bedford County handles a change in ownership for a property, the county puts an extensive list of demands on the property owner.
“It was quite a surprise to us. To us, nothing had changed except the ownership. Not the menu. Not the seating. Not the staff. Just the name on the deed,” the post states. “In fairness, the County, I suppose, has the right to demand anything they like. At the same time, the new owners have to make a determination as to whether or not the business would still be viable after spending the money it would take to meet the demands of so many County agencies.”
The Virginia Department of Health did ask for a wastewater characterization study, Hiss said, and Goodwin contacted VDH to complete a change of ownership Food Establishment Application for Aldridge.
Hiss said VDH staff reviewed the septic tank and the sewage disposal system and found it was permitted but designed for a capacity of 450 gallons per day, which is very inadequate for 120 customers.
“Due to the large discrepancy in seating versus sewage system capacity VDH requested that a Wastewater Characterization Report from a Professional Engineer be completed to determine that the sewage disposal system would be satisfactory for use,” Hiss said.
Hiss said neither VDH nor the county are responsible for shutting down Carol's Place.
In the meantime, Duff said he hopes the property can be used as a farmer’s market until it’s fully developed.
Goodwin, who owned the restaurant for the last decade, thanked customers for their years of patronage and loyalty and also thanked the staff for cooking great food and their faithful service.
Carol’s Place has been open since the 1980s but the structure located at 15173 Forest Road served as a gas station in the 1940s and later as a roadhouse before becoming one of the county’s most beloved eateries.
Goodwin said he has had other offers for the property in the past but wasn’t willing to sell because the interested parties had no intentions of keeping Carol’s Place open.
“That’s what attracted us to this offer, they wanted to keep that legacy going,” he said.
If Forest was a church, Carol’s Place would be the fellowship hall, he said.
Krista Holland, a customer from Evington, went to Carol’s every Sunday after church with her family.
She would often meet friends there and bring others from out of state to the establishment.
“It was one place we could all agree on,” she said. “Not only that but the staff became like family to us and we genuinely looked forward to seeing them; and being treated like family by them. It will be sorely missed in our community and very hard for another local place to live up to, not only because they made the best bacon, but because of the atmosphere and staff.”
Once the building is razed it will become home to a development, now named “Burnbridge Crossing,” which will attract new uses, Duff said.
The property is zoned for general commercial and hasn’t had to go through the county for any rezoning requests yet but may have to depending on what kind of use the property has in its future, which is still unknown, Duff said.
“We are letting the market dictate what the needs are and we’re hoping businesses will get back to normal in a robust way after COVID-19 ends,” he said.
He said Aldridge, who also owns the 11 acres behind the restaurant where Duval Auto Parts was located, is open to having one large user or several smaller ones for industrial, office or retail space. The salvage yard was cleaned out last fall and 300 cars were moved off the property.
