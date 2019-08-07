Days after Director of the Lynchburg Regional Airport Mark Courtney announced his plans to retire, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek named Deputy Airport Director Andrew LaGala as his replacement.
"I am very happy that we had a plan in place to succeed retiring Airport Director Mark Courtney," Svrcek said in a news release issued Monday. "Mr. LaGala brings a wealth of airport management experience with him to this position and has been training under Mark Courtney since his arrival last November."
The release states that LaGala has worked closely with Courtney on the Airport’s five-year, $20 million federal, state and city Airport Capital Improvement Plan and with the $3.2 million, budget. LaGala is directly responsible for airport operations, maintenance, custodial, FAR Part 139 certification and TSA Part 1542 security functions.
“I have been excited to be part of this team over the past year and under the leadership of Mr. Courtney,” LaGala said in the release. “I am honored to have the privilege to lead such a dedicated team here at the airport that does a remarkable job. I also look forward to working with the community and business leaders in continuing to grow the airport in the years to come.”
LaGala will assume his new duties as Airport Director on November 1, 2019.