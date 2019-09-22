The Kirkley Hotel at 2900 Candlers Mountain Road is being brought into the “2020 era,” as owners call it, with a $1 million exterior and interior facelift.
The renovations come as the Kirkley faces newer competition from The Virginian Hotel, which opened in May 2018; and Homewood Suites and Residence Inn, both opened in the past year on Wards Road.
Runk & Pratt purchased the 163-room hotel last year. It's now under the Wyndham Hotel Group, while Aimbridge Hospitality Management handles the day-to-day operations of the hotel.
Over the next few years, Vickie Runk said, the rooms will be updated. Two suites on the fifth floor already have been renovated.
“Our goal is to embrace the past of the hotel and have it ready for the future to embrace a whole new era of the Kirkley,” Vickie Runk said. “The Kirkley has been here since the mid-1980s so it’s time to dress her up and bit and give her a new look.”
Stephan Parry with the Parry Restaurant Group said he is consulting with the Runks about their food and beverages to rebrand and design the interior and exterior of The Great Room restaurant, which will come with a new name and menu.
“We’re looking at a lot of his restaurants and seeing what’s popular and let him help guide us [on] what would work in the space,” Brian Runk said.
The Great Room will close in the beginning of 2020 as renovations begin. Vickie Runk said the goal is to have the new restaurant completed and opened by March. The restaurant is open to the public as well.
The Runks said none of the renovations will impact holiday activities, such as company Christmas parties.
The outside also will receive a facelift, as will the ballrooms.
“This is all about the guest experience,” she said. “The hospitality side of our company is embracing this and we’re excited about what this will do for the restaurant community.”
The Kirkley always has had a restaurant, but its menu and name have changed over the years. For the past five years, it has been The Great Room, which served craft beer, wines and comfort food and featured indoor fire pits.
“We understand the importance for guests to sit down after a long journey and have a nice meal and then go back up to their room to relax,” Vickie Runk said. “The Lynchburg community loves this space and we really want to continue that tradition for the restaurant to be a place for us to welcome travelers.”
The Runks said they are excited to partner with Parry, who has opened restaurants in downtown Lynchburg including Bootleggers, El Jefe Taqueria and William & Henry Steakhouse as well as other restaurants in Roanoke, Richmond and Fairfax.
“He has had great success in the downtown area and all over the state so we are excited to have his guidance,” Vickie Runk said.
The new restaurant, which the Runks say doesn’t have a new name or menu confirmed yet, will offer outdoor seating at the front of the hotel.
“Not everyone can get downtown so we want to bring downtown uptown,” Brian Runk said. “There will be lots of outdoor lighting, comfortable fire pits as well as a renovation to both kitchens.”
The Kirkley has a kitchen for the restaurant as well as another used for catering for Entwined Events and wedding venues such as West Manor Estate and Bella Rose Plantation.
The kitchens will be getting new equipment, walls, and floors and new air conditioning.
“We’re creating an amenity in the community and want to bring something else on that end of town while playing off the expansion of [River Ridge mall],” Brian Runk said referring to the mall's own interior and exterior facelift. “This is not only for guests but for the community as well.”
Christine Kennedy, chief operating officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said with perceptions and travel decisions being shaped not only by word of mouth but reviews on social media and popular sites such as Trip Advisor, it's critical visitors enjoy where they stay.
“It’s always a positive when a hotel makes enhancements that improve a visitor’s experience, and we applaud the Kirkley for their efforts to make a stellar first impression for the Lynchburg region,” she said.
For the ballroom’s renovations, the Runks plan to add a new ceiling, lighting, carpet, furniture, sound system and projectors.
The salon across from the ballroom will get new décor and a greenroom will be created for hosts of events.
“We are a one-owner hotel developer,” Vickie Runk said. “We don’t own hundreds, so we are able to offer a boutique feel to the customer. We know the customer, we know their needs and where we can make things better.”
The exterior of the hotel also will be updated to look more modern with new windows.
“Our overall goal is to bring it into the trend of hotels across the nation,” Vickie Runk said. “It’s time for a makeover. She’s served her purpose and she’s ready for a new facelift. I think Lynchburg will be pleasantly surprised.”
