Certain groups of federal benefit recipients should act quickly in order to receive the full amount of their stimulus payment, according to the IRS.
As part of the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act, payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child are being sent to American families.
The $1,200 payments are starting soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years, according to the IRS.
But those beneficiaries who have children but are not required to file a tax return must quickly take an extra step if they want to receive the $500 per child at the same time as the $1,200 payment.
These beneficiaries should use the IRS' special non-filer tool online by noon Wednesday.
The website is: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here
If the IRS does not receive the information in time, the recipient's payment will be $1,200, and the $500 per child won't be paid until a return filing for tax year 2020, the IRS said.
"We want to 'Plus $500' these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release. "They'll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don't normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment."
