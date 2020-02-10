Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Iron & Ale Bistro at River Ridge mall will open on Feb. 17.
Located near Belk, the bistro will offer staples from the original Iron & Ale menu, including salads, sandwiches, meals for children, handcrafted cocktails and beer and wine on tap, along with some new menu items.
The original opening date of November 2019 "was delayed in production and shipment far beyond the original estimates," said mall spokesperson Julia Brewster.
The opening of Iron & Ale Bistro is just one part of River Ridge’s ongoing redevelopment that will bring new retailers to the property, including local businesses, a news release sent Monday states.
“We are so excited to bring such a widely-loved local business to River Ridge,” Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge said in the release. “It’s important to show support for businesses like Iron & Ale that are based in our community that people have come to know and love.”
From the archives: River Ridge mall
Opened in 1980, River Ridge mall has been a vital part of the Lynchburg and Central Virginia economy. We thought our readers would enjoy a glimpse at the history of the mall from our photo archives.
1978-08-04 Mall site
1978 Mall site
1978-06-21 Mall rendering
1978-09-07 Mall grading
1980 Mall paving
1980 River Ridge mall
1980-08-01 Thalhimers
1980s Mall Christmas
1980s Santa's helpers
1980s Mall Christmas
1980s Mall Christmas
1981-02-26 Sears
1981-02-26 Models as mannequins
1990-09 Mall interior
1990-09 Mall interior
1990-09 Mall interior
1990-07-18 Montgomery Ward
1992-08-11 Mall remodeling
1992-08-11 Mall renovations
1993-12-21 Sisters at the mall
1993-12-21 Mall train ride
1994-03-08 Smoking at the mall
2011-12-26 Mall shoppers
2012-11 River Ridge mall
2014-07-08 Mall shoppers
2012-12-14 Tuba players
2015 - Empty store
2016-02-11 Residence Inn construction
2016-03-11 Mall
2017-01-04 Macy's
2017-01-04 Macy's
2018-03-17 Easter Bunny
2018-03-29 Kids Club
2018-03-29 Kids Club
2018-11-23 Christmas tree
2018-11-23 Christmas tree
2019-04-25 Avengers
River Ridge Carnival
River Ridge Carnival
River Ridge Carnival
River Ridge Carnival
SeaQuest 1
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.