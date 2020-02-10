Iron & Ale Bistro at River Ridge mall will open on Feb. 17.

Located near Belk, the bistro will offer staples from the original Iron & Ale menu, including salads, sandwiches, meals for children, handcrafted cocktails and beer and wine on tap, along with some new menu items.

The original opening date of November 2019 "was delayed in production and shipment far beyond the original estimates," said mall spokesperson Julia Brewster.

The opening of Iron & Ale Bistro is just one part of River Ridge’s ongoing redevelopment that will bring new retailers to the property, including local businesses, a news release sent Monday states.

“We are so excited to bring such a widely-loved local business to River Ridge,” Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge said in the release. “It’s important to show support for businesses like Iron & Ale that are based in our community that people have come to know and love.”

From the archives: River Ridge mall

Opened in 1980, River Ridge mall has been a vital part of the Lynchburg and Central Virginia economy. We thought our readers would enjoy a glimpse at the history of the mall from our photo archives.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Load comments