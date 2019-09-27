Last week a group of women gathered to honor mothers preparing for the births of their children this fall. The women prepared their hearts and minds for birth during a "Mother's Blessing" Sept. 20 put on by The Circle, a local group.
Kerrisa Scott and Randi Graves started the group in April 2018 based off a desire for a birth circle in the area.
“We are both birth workers and were just really craving that type of community, but we realized it would better serve both ourselves and women in our community to broaden it to motherhood and not just birth,” Scott said.
The Circle, which meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 1120 McConville Road, is a place for women to share and hear birth stories and struggles of motherhood in a safe environment without judgment.
"We strive for authentic active listening, withholding interruptions, advice, or platitudes, and alternatively, holding space for one another," Scott said.
Scott and Graves, who are the co-leaders, said The Circle is a revolving group of women who identify as moms who meet to take some time for themselves to de-stress and unload.
Its mission is to offer both a place to share and be heard without others meddling or trying to fix things, Scott said.
Graves is a student midwife and Scott is a doula — a trained non-medical companion who supports another individual through childbirth.
Each meeting begins with a mediation to help everyone switch gears from their busy day and thinking about to-do lists to being present in the current moment, followed by an activity which involves emotional work or self awareness.
Some of the activities have been working on releasing fears, identifying strengths and weaknesses and practicing self love.
“We then open the talking circle,” Scott said. “Everyone is given a chance to talk and sometimes they talk about the activity but usually it’s related to what they are currently struggling with in life. When it’s someone’s turn to talk, they are the only person speaking. We don’t interrupt them and offer advice or consolation. We just simply let them speak.”
Ashley Smith has been coming to the group since the beginning of the year and was invited by Graves, who was the assistant midwife at the birth of her son, Ellis, last year. Smith had recently moved back to the area and she didn’t know any other first-time moms and wanted to connect with them.
She has found it to be a safe place for moms to get to know each other and not be judged for their parenting styles.
Scott said she aims for The Circle to be accessible and welcoming to anyone who identifies as a mother and desires to attend, regardless of race, religion, or political views.
“We hope this provides a safe place to vent and a sense of community,” Scott said. “We love to watch relationships foster and grow, but also to see individual growth within people.”
Laura Lynn said she enjoys getting together with other moms who have shared experiences day-to-day.
“It’s a good chance to catch your breath and be with people who know exactly what we go through because really no one does except for another mother,” she said.
Scott said it’s important for the community to offer these groups for many reasons.
“Our world is so fast paced and there’s so much pressure to stay busy all the time, we rarely take time to think about our feelings and struggles let alone to voice them aloud, which is really a huge part of processing,” she said.
She said she thinks it has become taboo for mothers to reveal their struggles and said sharing the hard days helps others who might be feeling the same way.
“It helps us all realize no one has a perfect life and quite often multiple women share very similar struggles and realize they are not alone, not only in what they are dealing with but also their response to it. And I just think we need to come together in spaces like this way more often,” she said.
