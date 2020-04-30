Lynchburg-area residents who hold year-round memberships to places such as SeaQuest or Amazement Square may be wondering how coronavirus-related closures will affect their enrollment.
The answer varies from place to place.
Since closing in mid-March, the YMCA of Central Virginia has shifted its focus and adapted services to the current situation by moving many services online.
Misty Vinson-Spitzer, communications director for the YMCA of Central Virginia, said the Y now has a Facebook group with 1,200 members featuring daily live fitness classes, weekly craft projects multiple times a week and healthy cooking segments.
There also is a YouTube channel with prerecorded classes with more than 40,000 views since they began recording March 17.
“Members can sign up for virtual wellness calls with a wellness specialist; this is included in their membership,” she said. “We are also making phone calls to members daily to make sure they aren't in need of anything, especially our more vulnerable population. One of our directors is even grocery shopping for elderly members that can't leave their home.”
Classes for members that are at the highest risk have also shifted to a distance platform. LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, a cancer survivorship program, is meeting weekly through Zoom, as are the people who are in the Diabetes Prevention Program.
Vinson-Spitzer said members can put their membership on hold if they'd like, however the YMCA is asking members to stay on during this time.
“As a community focused charitable organization the Y relies on donations and membership dues to provide programs to our community,” she said. “We are a volunteer-led, locally run nonprofit, so just as all other nonprofits and small businesses have been hoping, we also hope that members will continue to pay their dues as this will help the Y sustain during this time.”
She said if a member would like to continue to support the Y but do it in a different way, they can turn their membership dues into a donation.
Kellie Smith, a Lynchburg resident, said Amazement Square is a great place for her family of six, and they visit the museum monthly.
Her membership expires in July, and she said her family is missing out on three months of the museum because of the pandemic.
“I do understand that the situation is changing day to day, but my hope is that our membership will be extended for the amount of time Amazement Square has to be closed due to COVID-19,” she said. “I have not heard from their membership office, so I am under the impression that a decision has not been made at this time.”
Jamie Shockley, manager of donor and member relations at Amazement Square, said because of the ever-changing nature of the government mandates associated with the pandemic, the nonprofit has not made any final decisions regarding museum memberships.
She said the museum is focusing on creating educational programs and resources for its members and general public through “Amazement Square, Anywhere!,” a new outreach initiative created directly in response to COVID-19.
“Educational videos and activities are posted daily on the museum’s website and social media accounts, and our team is continuing to create additional resources to help our member parents, children, and teachers as they adapt to new learning environments and formats,” she said.
Consumers who have purchased memberships and are continuing to see charges — without getting the services they're paying for — might have some recourse, according to an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission.
Carole Reynolds, senior attorney in the division of financial practices at the FTC, said if a company promised a membership and then shut down but continued to charge customers, there could be a problem under Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits deceptive and unfair practices.
“It depends on a lot of facts,” she said. “I understand that Virginia, and other states too, ordered many nonessential businesses to close due to the pandemic, but they didn’t order them to keep taking your money, and if the company did that, that’s a problem.”
She said the FTC is consistently pumping out COVID-19 information on its website and trying to make it easy and accessible for consumers to find solutions to issues they are dealing with during the pandemic.
She advised consumers to look into the Fair Credit Billing Act, which offers steps to go through to dispute credit card charges.
“If the consumer is still being charged, they would want to look at their account, they could notify the company promptly and keep a copy,” she said. “In this situation it may be hard for consumers to do that given what happened and how quickly it happened, but the consumer would have a record this way. Even if the consumer doesn’t, the gym doesn’t have the right to continue charging you and not provide what they promised.”
Vince Covino, owner and CEO of SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium & Petting Zoo, which has a location inside River Ridge mall, said two additional months will be added to each SeaQuest membership.
The aquarium closed in the middle of March and plans to reopen in mid-May.
Animals are still getting the exact same care they were receiving before COVID-19 and nothing has changed with their diet, enrichment or veterinary oversight, Covino said.
He said a team has been created to handle new protocols with social distancing upon the reopening of the aquarium to make sure staff and guests are protected.
Erica Mabry, owner of Hollywood Glow, a salon which offers services in spray tanning, waxing and nail care, said memberships have been paused and time will be added on.
“This is our busy season and we make the most of the year’s money right now. So, it’s what gets us through slow season,” she said. “It will also hurt us once we reopen because that’s money we would have been making in renewals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.