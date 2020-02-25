Little Wings Early Learning Center on the campus of HumanKind will close July 31.
HumanKind sent an email to parents Monday telling parents it would be closing its preschool services after 12 years. The email also said the summer camp program will be limited to current students this summer.
Little Wings currently has 26 students enrolled for the year, with half graduating to kindergarten in the fall. Ashley Graham, director of family & children services at HumanKind, on Tuesday said the closure will affect six teachers who will receive full severance. The center is working with parents to find alternative placements for their children for the 2020-21 school year and provided a list of summer camps for school-age children. According to the email HumanKind will continue to offer services to families with young children.
“We have taken great pride and been honored to care for nearly 300 children since opening 12 years ago,” HumanKind President and CEO Bob Dendy said in the email. “Over time, the community’s needs have changed, and the program is not financially sustainable.”
Courtney Sinha said she enrolled her three-year-old, Nora, in Little Wings this year and was excited about Nora attending the school.
“We love it, it’s been a wonderful experience,” she said. “It’s like a family. I was really sad [to hear of the closure] because we love her teachers, she’s got a great little class and we love the diversity of Little Wings. It’s been such a great fit for her.”
Sinha said it was challenging to find a preschool program for Nora, and quickly learned there were many waiting lists and high dollar amounts attached to the programs.
“Little Wings was a little more affordable, which was a real benefit to families,” she said. “We felt like the affordability brought in more diversity than we saw from some of the others.” According to its website Little Wings' weekly tuition ranges from $110 to $145.
According to HumanKind, the city of Lynchburg has 344 licensed child care slots available for children age three and under, but the city has more than 2,800 children under the age of three. For children ages three to five, there are 977 slots for the city's 1,940 children. According to the Center for American Progress, Lynchburg qualifies as a child care desert for children age three and under.
Little Wings teamed up last summer with United Way of Central Virginia and Head Start after the United Way was awarded a grant from the state to provide Head Start children with preschool services in a private childcare setting. Some of the funding was used to provide services to children at Little Wings.
Bill Varner, president and CEO of United Way of Central Virginia, said this closure and the closure of other childcare providers is something that causes him great concern.
“Like most of these social challenges, they don’t exist in a vacuum,” he said. “They are caused by certain problems and they cause downstream problems.”
He said he recognizes making it work economically as a childcare provider is extraordinarily difficult.
“The big thing that worries me is that over the past several years a number of these have closed and it’s not an isolated incident. When people drop their child off at childcare, they do so so they can go to school or work. If childcare goes away, that’s a problem that has downstream consequences,” he said. “If you’re making it more difficult for people to work who want to work, that is a barrier that will result in further lack of education, transportation, housing and taking care of physical and mental needs. It’s a ripple effect that is potentially catastrophic.”
Jane Gerdy, executive director of Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center, said 23 years after opening, her center still faces the same problem it did when it opened in 1997 in working address the lack of affordable childcare.
“The reality is that it is not possible to cover the expenses involved in providing and maintaining a well-equipped and safe facility with trained, professional staff with tuition income that is also affordable to parents,” she said. “This is not only true for families that are economically disadvantaged but also for the middle class. This is impacting workforce development in Lynchburg and is leaving our very youngest citizens vulnerable.”
The Early Childhood Care and Education Committee of the Bridges to Progress City initiative is working to bring awareness to city leaders, individuals, businesses and religious organizations in the community to address the problem together and to seek support from donors who care about the health, safety and future of children, she said.
“It will take a concerted, collaborative effort and support from both the public and private sector to solve this serious problem in our community,” Gerdy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.