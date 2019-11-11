After Lynchburg City Council voted to table its decision to rezone 47 acres of HumanKind’s 166 acre-property more than a year ago, the nonprofit is coming back to Lynchburg Planning Commission to submit a conditional use permit for the property’s use.
HumanKind is asking the city for a conditional use permit to allow the construction of recreational facilities including athletic fields, a swimming pool and parking areas in a Low-Density Residential district (R-1).
The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hear the request at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in City Hall, 900 Church St.
Originally HumanKind had requested a rezoning from residential to institutional in order to fit its current mission of serving the community through ventures such as a day care center, day program for children with disabilities and offering its land up for sporting activities for area youth.
But the nonprofit has removed the request for a rezoning and now is only asking for a conditional use permit.
The previous rezoning request created concerns among neighbors and the nearby retirement and rehabilitation community Westminster Canterbury due to concerns the change would allow HumanKind to grow unchecked without the ability for the city to intervene, add traffic to V.E.S. Road and add disruptive lights and noise to the area.
HumanKind has worked with Google to make sure Linden Avenue, a narrow residential street leading to one entrance of HumanKind, is now identified as private. If someone is using Google Maps to get to HumanKind, it will automatically direct them to the V.E.S. driveway.
Lynchburg City Council tabled the rezoning request in April 2018 after hours of public comment and asked HumanKind to consider additional proffers that could address the concerns of the public.
An agreement was made in the 1990s between Westminster and Presbyterian Homes and Family Services Inc., now HumanKind, that the easement consisting of a private drive from VES Road to HumanKind could be used for charitable use.
HumanKind is now offering to build a new entrance onto the campus at 150 Linden Ave.
Ashleigh Karol, director of communications at HumanKind, said the easement access shared with Westminster Canterbury will be left to the retirement community and HumanKind will have its own entrance onto its land from V.E.S. Road.
She said this is not a part of the conditional use permit though and construction on the new entrance and driveway will begin next spring.
Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg President and CEO Sean Huyett said an agreement has been reached with HumanKind and there is no opposition from the retirement community for the conditional use permit in its current form.
HumanKind has plans to replace its 70-year-old swimming pool; formalize two athletic playing fields; and provide adequate restrooms, changing facilities and parking to meets its needs, such as hosting cross country meets for city schools.
In its current conditional use permit application to the city, HumanKind states it will not construct or install light poles for sports lighting or for the illumination of the fields, buildings or structures within 100 feet of the shared property with Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, will not add outdoor bleachers or stands as well as amplified sound system or illuminated electrical scoreboard.
HumanKind launched a new website several weeks ago to explain its plans for what it plans to call a “GreenSpace at HumanKind.”
The website states that its campus is located in part of the city that has been designated as a “park desert.”
“The community has a need for more fields for children to play,” the website reads. “We are continuously working to conserve our property to be a safe place for families to gather.”
While the athletic fields and swimming pool are private and must be booked through HumanKind, they are available to anyone and everyone.
The project will be partially funded internally but the remaining balance of the project’s funding will come from a capital campaign, the website states.
For the past 30 years HumanKind has been home to the cross country course that many schools in the areas use as well as a center to host workshops, conferences, athletic practices and other related training with the community.
