Holiday Inn Lynchburg on Main Street will be rebranded into Lynchburg Grand Hotel as of Jan. 1.
Hotel General Manager Tony Camm said the hotel will undergo a full renovation, from the lobby to guest rooms to the restaurant and ballroom, in 2020.
The hotel, owned by Maryland-based firm Siya Ram, was put up for auction in the spring but was never purchased by anyone, Camm said.
Camm has been with the hotel since it opened in 1984 and has been the general manager since 2004. He said the hotel was up for another 10-year franchise agreement with Holiday Inn in July, but the owners decided to make the hotel an independent brand of its own. This means the hotel is not bound to any design or branding obligations and can make any changes it chooses, he said.
“When you become a brand you have to adhere to what the brand says in looks and feel,” he said. “This will be a cool and exciting time.”
The last time the hotel underwent a complete renovation was in 2009.
Camm said there will be no changes to staff during the rebranding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.