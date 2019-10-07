Thank you for Reading.
High Peaks Sportswear will move its inventory to its store in The Plaza and close its downtown location.
Ralph Smith, president of the company, said retail business at its 924 Main Street location has not been lucrative and he has decided to move inventory to the company's location at 2323 Memorial Ave. at The Plaza as well as to the company's other locations in Charlottesville, Blacksburg and Roanoke.
Smith said it would be a bad business decision to remain located downtown during the Main Street Renewal construction that is scheduled to be complete in 2021.
"I was pretty firmly convinced it would be a tremendous amount of reduction in sales volume during construction," Smith said. "The amount of money we would have lost over the next two years would be hard to justify."
Smith said he has always been supportive of downtown restoration and feels the construction is necessary but it is an unfortunate inconvenience to businesses.
"I don't think there is a better way for [the city] to handle it," he said. "If you have to dig up the street, you have to dig up the street. There's no hard feelings, we're not angry, this will long term be a good thing for downtown."
The Main Street location will close Nov. 1. Smith said the business will hold a sale of inventory beginning Oct. 14.
From the archives: Pittman Plaza
Right at the start of its highly anticipated opening in 1960, Pittman Plaza became the retail destination for the Lynchburg area for more than the next two decades. The shopping center started on land adjacent to a then-new Sears Roebuck & Co. (now the Lynchburg Public Library), and grew in stages to encompass more than two dozen stores -- including Leggett's, Miller & Rhoads and J.C. Penney -- as well as a bowling alley and movie theater.
1950s Sears and Miller Home
1958-06-04 Shopping Center Layout
1959 Miller Home
1959 Miller Home razing
1959-05-27 Old Miller home razed
092259 Pittman Plaza Groundbreaking
1959-09-21 Breaking Ground
1959-06-15 Site work
1959-06-15 Site work
1959-08-16 Grading of old Miller Home property
1959-11-09 Work Starts On Pittman Plaza
1959 Pittman Plaza
1959-12-11 Pittman Plaza Storm Drain
1959-12-12 Pittman Plaza Takes Shape
1959-12-29 Pittman Plaza Takes Shape
1960-02-25 Walls Rise at Pittman Plaza shopping center
1960-04-07 More stores for Pittman Plaza
1960-06-29 Pittman Plaza
1960-07-16 Pittman, Pittman, Williams
1960-08-12 Pittman Plaza Lynchburg Bowl
1960-09-22 Pittman Plaza From Above
1960-09-22 Pittman Plaza
1960s Miller & Rhoads
1960-11-17 Pittman Plaza Aerial
1960-11-18 Grand opening
1961-07-16 Contest Winner
1961-03-26 He Works in a Shoe
1961-04-18 Custodian
1961-04-25 Pirate Treasure Winner
1961-04-20 During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies
1962-09-09 Grading underway
1962-09-21 Site of proposed theater
1962-10-25 Plaza theatre rendering
1962-11-23 Mrs. Santa Claus Arrives
1963-06-12 Theater Framework Rises
1963-07-31 Show Stopper
1963-10-09 Penney Building Goes Up
1964-07-16 Goin' My Way?
1964-10-15 Last Supper Display
1964-11-28 Mrs. Santa Claus Takes Orders
1965 09-08 Machine Age
1965-09-18 Americans in Action
1965-04-30 They Help Plaza Celebrate
1966-06-13 Plaza Bus Service
1967-06-10 Safety-Rama Bike Check
1967-11-24 Mrs. Santa Pleased
1969-04-30 Plaza Anniversary
1969-07-19 - All Aboard
1970-01-12 Water line break
1971-04-29 'Petting' zoo popular
1971-11-26 Mrs. Santa arrives
1973-04-30 Beautification Project
1976-04-17 Easter Bunny Time
1977-01-15 Ice storm
1977-11-14 Getting Ready for Mrs. Claus
1977-12-26 Before the post-holiday rush
1978-11-24 Quiet Before Storm
1978-12-26 Shopping cart
1970s Plaza Mini Mall
1960-11-09 Parking lot full
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
