Wyndhurst may see a new fitness center, basketball venue, restaurant, office space and apartment complex.
Gary Schmincke, developer of the proposed 434 Center, has requested a conditional use permit and rezoning from the city for 1001 and 1009 Dillard Drive and 2009 Enterprise Drive to build the gym and fitness center, walking trails, restaurants and an apartment complex with 116 units.
The 15-acre property sits behind Piedmont Floors and adjacent to Wexco Corporation in Wyndhurst.
During the Lynchburg Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, commissioners voted in favor 4-1 to recommend approval for both requests. Commissioner Mark Lowe voted against the petition because he said he felt the apartment complex did not fit in the industrial zone.
“I like the concept of the fitness center but an apartment complex in the middle of an industrial complex doesn’t mix logically in my head. That could be an additional 300 cars on that busy drive each day. I’m trying to understand that logic. It doesn’t belong here,” he said.
Commissioner David Perault said he thought the development would fit well into the area.
Commissioner Cham Light agreed and said he felt it would be a good use of the vacant property.
Schmincke hopes to rezone the property from I-2, Light Industrial District and I-2C, Light Industrial District Conditional to allow for the construction of the development.
The 75,000 square-foot fitness center and 50,000 square-foot basketball venue with four full courts would both be open for public use. Schmincke, who owns Kinetix Health Club, is hoping to use the development to expand and grow that business.
“We have a lot of great ideas,” he said. “It will be a nice facility and the basketball court can change into an event venue very fast.”
The Wyndhurst property is currently vacant.
Schmincke has offered proffers on the development and said he would not develop things like a gasoline service station, department store, flea market, convenience store, pawn shop, beer, wine or liquor store, pet store or adult retail establishment.
According to City Planner Tom Martin, a traffic impact study and turn lane analysis was conducted for the proposed development. Based on the analysis, no appreciable impacts would be caused by traffic associated with the construction of the development.
Schmincke is proposing a northbound right turn lane at the Enterprise Drive entrance.
David Weber, president and CEO of Wexco Corporation, located on the adjourning property of 1015 Dillard Drive, was the only person to speak during the public hearing.
He said he wasn’t in opposition but had some concerns about stormwater runoff into the property of the industrial plant, added traffic congestion and worried about new residents moving into the apartments and complaining about some of the noise the plant creates.
He added his employees would be excited about the new fitness center that they could walk to and for a new complex for future employees to live in.The request is set to be heard by Lynchburg City Council on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.