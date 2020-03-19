Citing a sudden decline in market demand with the spread of the coronavirus, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is shutting down manufacturing until at least April 3, according to a company statement.
Goodyear is Danville’s largest employer with about 2,000 workers. It has about 63,000 employees around the world.
The company will institute a phased shutdown, according to statement.
“The company will closely monitor the local conditions surrounding its warehouse and distribution operations, as well as inventory and supply levels to continue delivery of Goodyear products,” the statement read.
