Two years ago China announced it would no longer accept certain plastics, unsorted paper and steel from the United States – ending a practice the country had in place for 20- some years – and the since then, the industry has changed dramatically.
“Programs are being abandoned all over the country. They went from being a profit center to a cost center overnight and it’s burdened a lot of localities,” County Waste Senior Vice President and Director Jerry Cifor said.
County Waste, which was established 11 years ago, has locations in Pennsylvania and Virginia, including the Lynchburg area and Roanoke. It picks up trash and recyclables and serves 300,000 residential accounts in Virginia.
The company, like many others, has struggled to adjust to the changes and new associated costs while working th accept that China may not open its doors again to recycling due to trade wars and high contamination from U.S. recyclables.
Cifor said prior to 2017, China was accepting about 50 percent of U.S. recyclable materials, including paper, newspaper, cardboard, seven grades of plastic, tin and aluminum.
“It’s taken the country 40 years to build out recycling programs and now they’re crumbling,” he said.
Now County Waste only ships its materials domestically. All materials picked up in Lynchburg go to its facility off Mayflower Drive, where it is broken down into individual commodities, put on trucks and shipped to manufacturers.
One manufacturer purchases newspaper to be recycled into tissue and toilet paper.
Cifor said aluminum and two plastic grades have some value left, but other materials aren’t worth much anymore.
“We’re producing more material than we have the ability to handle domestically,” he said. “We have so much supply that it’s outpacing demand.”
Gaynelle Hart, director of Lynchburg Public Works, said it is costing the department more to recycle since China no longer accepts its materials.
For about five years, the city has held a contract with Sonoco Recycling in Madison Heights, which picks up at least once a day from the city’s seven drop-off spots.
Its Linkhorne Road location is set to close in September due to a greater need for parking in the shopping center. No sites have closed due to cost.
The busiest drop-off sites includes those on Timberlake Road, Boonsboro Road and Alleghany Avenue.
“Our recycling program has remained steady,” she said. “Some citizens have requested curbside recycling and we’re studying that as well, but we’re not sure of that outcome.”
Kim Hall, a Lynchburg resident, said she stopped taking her recyclables to city pickup sites because the sites were being abused and trashed by others that use them for disposing garbage.
She said items were put in the wrong bins as well.
She has been recycling for 20 years but recently started paying County Waste -- which provides a full line of trash pick-up, recycling, garbage disposal and dumpster rental services -- to pick her up recycling at her residence.
“It helps reduce the garbage we put out every week as we have a lot of cardboard and plastic. I felt for a long time the recycling bins ended at the landfill due to contamination,” she said. “Which is why we went with the recycling company.”
The city recycles about 2,500 to 3,000 tons in materials combined a year and about $200,000 of the $19 million public works annual budget is used toward recycling, Hart said. For the past three years, the city has paid Sonoco $200,000 annually to haul the recycling but Hart said the costs may increase in fiscal year 2020 to as high as $300,000 a year.
The biggest frustration the city has is people using the sites to dump trash, she said.
“We will have to tackle that,” she said.
Sonoco still takes some of it and picks the garbage out, but if it’s still too contaminated it’s taken to the dump, Hart said, which leads to the misconception that all recycling goes there.
Cifor said people have become complacent and lazy when it comes to recycling. He has seen garden hoses, Christmas lights, millions of single-use grocery bags and even deer heads thrown in with recyclables.
Of an entire truckload of recyclables, 20% and 25% typically is contaminated, he said.
“If you’re not making a perfect product, you can’t ship it,” Cifor said. “Quality is key. We could get away with 5% contamination shipping to China but now if it has more than 1%, it’s getting rejected.”
Prior to 2017, Sonoco was picking up city recyclables for free, Hart said, but now the company charges to haul the materials and market them.
Dejan Muminovic, plant manager of Sonoco, said the company did have to start charging because the market demand for recyclables has decreased in the past 20 years and the company needed to increase prices to support operating costs.
“Now as the market changes, it’s now costing us more than it was for us to do it ourselves,” she said.
Hart said Sonoco still accepts all the city's materials, including plastics, cardboards, mixed paper and cans and takes it all to its operating plant in Madison Heights. Hart said it's then marketed or mailed to a larger plant.
She said the charge comes from recyclables becoming less marketable, including glass, which the city stopped accepting in 2004 due to low demand.
“They’re not making money so they have to charge us more. They’re not getting as much money for the materials," she said.
Hart said the public works department is hiring a consultant to look at the city’s entire solid waste system to make a decision on where the program will head in the future.
Possible outcomes could include potentially closing recycling sites, not taking certain materials or going back to having public works employees haul the materials themselves.
Last year, County Waste hiked fees for residential customers and now charges anywhere from $4 to $6 a month to pick up recycled materials when it once picked them up free of charge, he said.
“The value of the materials was up until about two years ago and that was enough to cover the cost,” he said.
The company is continuing to recycle but has had to do a better job of picking contaminants out.
“Our attitude is we will continue to provide our services, but we need to charge more,” Cifor said.