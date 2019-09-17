The owner of the hip downtown stores Live Trendy or Die and Windblown Apothecary is opening a new business on Church Street this weekend with plans to sell beer, wine, unique gifts and coffee from Nomad Coffee Company.
Stephanie Atkinson said she is soon closing her shop, Et Martem, formerly known as Hoppy Books until this January when the name changed, this month to make way for her new store, Gilded at 1103 Church St.
The store, which will sell the same merchandise as Et Martem, will open this Saturday. Atkinson said the store will sell gifts, cards, beer, wine and stationery and will have a full coffee bar run by Nomad.
The store, which will be open until 8 p.m. during the week and 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, has seating for about 14 people inside and outside.
Josh Davies, owner of Nomad Coffee Company, said during the past four years the business has received many inquiries about potential partnerships and about brick-and-mortar opportunities.
“Until now, we have felt the timing or situation wasn’t quite right. We have been connected with Stephanie [and her] businesses and events since we have been around,” he said. “We share much of the same customer base and we have always been admirers of [her] dedication to their businesses as well as Lynchburg. We felt that this specific location and partnership was ideal and we are very excited for Nomad to have a ‘home’ of sorts.”
He said he has worked extensively to continue to satisfy customers in the area and has wanted to expand to new markets.
“The last year has had many difficult obstacles to overcome both personally and business-related, and we see this partnership as having redeeming quality to the work that it has taken to ‘grind’ through those setbacks. Whereas downtown may be looking at some setbacks in the upcoming two years,” he said referring to downtown renovation projects. “Both of our business are doubling down on our belief in downtown and our community with this partnership.”
Atkinson said she has been trying to continue evolving her brand into a more metropolitan entity.
“Customers who shop brick-and-mortar want a full experience so they will be able to pop in, grab their coffee and a card or browse and sit and chat,” she said. “Nomad has an excellent reputation and they know the market. I feel that this is truly the blending of two brands that have the same goal — a satisfied customer who can get a more metropolitan experience in a smaller downtown.”
Elizabeth Russell, owner of Urbavore, a vegan restaurant next door to where Gilded will go, said she is excited about the new store moving onto Church Street.
“The more business the better,” she said. “Stephanie’s shops are some of my favorites and I think they draw people to downtown.”
Atkinson plans to pursue an ABC license to begin selling beer and wine that can be consumed on the premises by the time Small Business Saturday rolls around in November.
She also plans to eventually sell growlers filled with some of the 150-odd varieties of craft beer sold.
Et Martem will remain open at 56 9th St. until the end of September and will continue selling beer and wine, but all other merchandise will move to Gilded this week.
Atkinson said she plans to add an expanded space for used books beginning early next year.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
