Genworth is asking its Lynchburg employees to work from home for the rest of the week “after an employee came to work yesterday with cold-like symptoms,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.
The work-from-home period will allow time for the employee to be tested, said Genworth spokesperson Julie Westermann. She said Genworth hopes to get the results back within a few days.
She said the company is not aware the employee traveled internationally.
“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work. Having recently tested our work-from-home capabilities, we are confident in our ability to continue to serve our customers with a minimum of disruption,” Westermann said in an email.
The Lynchburg office at 3100 Albert Lankford Drive has about 1,000 employees. Westermann said it is still undecided when employees can return back to work.
Companies around the U.S. have been weighing whether to have employees work from home due to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
For example, Capital One, Richmond’s largest private employer, told employees Wednesday the financial services company was encouraging them and contractors whose jobs can be performed remotely to work from home starting Thursday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The company has no known cases of coronavirus among its employees, but it wanted to take steps to encourage social distancing as part of collective efforts to slow the spread of the disease.
Christine Kennedy, chief operating officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said while cases still are limited in Virginia, the alliance is encouraging members to take precautionary steps such as social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.
“We are in contact with our health officials as well as the Virginia and U.S. Chambers of Commerce to ensure that we share the latest information with our members and their employees to minimize impacts locally,” she said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the alliance sent e-blast newsletters out to members advising businesses what to do should employees have flu-like symptoms.
“In times of fear and uncertainty, whether a health crisis, a natural disaster or economic decline, it’s important to stay calm and rational,” Kennedy said in the letter Tuesday. “Rest assured, at the Alliance, we are in contact with industry experts both economic and healthcare, to bring you the latest information from credible sources both locally and globally.”
In Wednesday’s newsletter, the alliance said local businesses and public leaders are encouraged to think ahead about their specific organizations so if the virus were to make a confirmed appearance in the community, a rational response can be made.
Additionally, the alliance is handling each of its events on a case-by-case basis.
The newsletter poses questions to businesses like: “Do you have a plan to continue operations if more than a few of your teammates need to stay home for a while?” “Do you have a clear method of communication for people to call in sick?” “Have you empathized that your teammates should stay home if they start to feel symptoms?” and “Employees in your organization that are parents may find themselves in quite a bind if any local schools decide to close. Are they able to work remotely?”
“These events of 2020 should be taken seriously but they won’t test the courage and resilience we, here in the Lynchburg Region, have demonstrated time and time again throughout our history,” the newsletter states.U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has cosponsored an emergency paid sick leave legislation to provide paid sick days immediately to workers in light of the coronavirus crisis and in preparation for future public health emergencies.
“A public health crisis like the coronavirus underscores the urgent need to pass paid sick leave legislation. Workers deserve the flexibility to care for their health without fear of losing a paycheck,” Kaine said in a news release on Tuesday. “This legislation will help ensure that no American has to put their health — and the health of others in their community — at risk to keep their job.”
The emergency paid sick days legislation requires all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave and to provide an additional 14 days available immediately in the event of any public health emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis.
According to the release, 27% of private sector workers don’t have paid sick days and will go without pay if they can’t show up at work.
The bill would require all employers to allow workers to gradually earn seven days of paid sick leave, require all employers to provide an additional 14 days of paid sick leave, available immediately at the beginning of a public health emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis and ensure paid sick leave covers days when your child’s school is closed due to a public health emergency, when the employer is closed due to a public health emergency, or if you or a family member is quarantined or isolated due to a public health emergency.
Katie Stuntz, spokesperson for Kaine, said Wednesday that Congress and the White House are working on a package of legislation to address the coronavirus.
“The details of that package are still in the works, but we’re hopeful that it will include some form of this paid sick leave proposal,” she said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
