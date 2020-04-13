The Fresh Market has announced it will require customers to wear face coverings in its stores starting Tuesday.
The Greensboro, North Carolina-based grocery chain said on its website Sunday that the new protocol is in accordance with the latest recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding protection from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Our Team Members are now required to wear face coverings in the store. Starting Tuesday, April 14, we’re requiring that all guests do too. Please be sure before you enter our stores to have a face covering," The Fresh Market said.
In a news release, the grocery chain noted, "While some state and city ordinances have already made it mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings, The Fresh Market is taking this additional step to be consistent, proactive and better ensure the safety of everyone in all 159 of their store locations."
The store already had changed its hours, reserved 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays for seniors and high-risk individuals to shop and added social-distancing measures such as floor markings to keep customers farther apart.
In Lynchburg, The Fresh Market has a location in the Fresh Market Station shopping center at the corner of Old Forest Road and Lakeside Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.