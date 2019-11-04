Walgreens

The Walgreens store at 17421 Forest Road, at the corner of Enterprise Drive, will close Nov. 12.

Alex Brown, spokeswoman for Walgreens, said Tuesday the closure is part of the company's transformational cost management program to enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise.

Store prescriptions will be transferred to the Walgreens at 21400 Timberlake Road.

Brown did not know how many patients the closure would affect but said they would be notified about the changes with a letter in the mail.

She said this is the only Walgreen pharmacy closure in the area.

