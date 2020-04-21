Forest-based Simplimatic Automation announced last week it has received a large order to provide automation for a production line which will manufacture components used within ventilators.
According to a news release, one of the company's long-term customers received a large order from a leading health technology company.
"This particular company manufactures ventilators among other medical technology and is trying to keep up with the increased ventilator demand across the United States due to the COVID-19 global pandemic," the release states. "Mechanical ventilator systems are classified as life-critical systems and used for patients who are having trouble breathing or are not able to breathe on their own."
Tom DiNardo, president and CEO, said Simplimatic is proud to be a small part of the solution in combating COVID-19 in the United States.
“It is our hope that this automation line will help the end user increase the production of ventilators which will in turn save lives," he said.
