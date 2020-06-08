Small local wineries depend almost entirely on tasting room sales to make a solid profit. When they were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, many looked to their digital presence to make up for those losses in a small way.
Mike Albers, co-owner of Delfosse Vineyards & Winery in Faber, said his business already had an online presence but began running specials for wines sold online and was able to make some revenue thanks to wine club members and locals who continued to support the winery.
“We really had to focus on online business because that was the only business we would be getting until Phase One set in,” he said, referring to Gov. Ralph Northam’s first phase of loosening restrictions on Virginia businesses.
He and his wife, Adrienne, sent out emails to alert customers of specials and found many were excited to be able to buy more wine as they had run out of stock at home.
“In general, our online presence went up significantly,” Albers said. “Our overall business revenue was down 50% in April. It was our worst month.”
The winery makes most of its sales — 95% — through its tasting room. As a small operation, it makes just 2,500 cases per year.
“For us little guys, it really hurts,” he said.
Since Phase One began a few weeks ago and with Virginia now moving into Phase Two, Albers said things are starting to turn the right way.
“With the weather getting nicer, we’re putting tables out near the pond on our 300 acres and people are anxious to get out and it’s nice to sit around and have a glass of wine and hang out for the afternoon,” he said.
As for the vineyard’s online wine sales, he thinks revenues will remain steady until more people are ready to go out.
“I think people are still a little reluctant,” he said. “At least for the short term, online sales will be an important part of our business.”
Christine Vrooman, owner of Ankida Ridge Vineyards in Amherst, said online sales have more than doubled in the past few months.
“Online sales have increased dramatically during the COVID pandemic,” she said. “With the tasting room having to close, this increase has been extremely helpful. Now that we will be entering into the governor’s Phase Two, the tasting room will be opening up on a limited, reservation only basis later this month. Reservations are required to maintain safe distances between visiting parties.”
She said a lot of thought and planning has been put into the reopening and new standards have been implemented.
“For now, we have our open areas on the lower grounds available for safe distance, outdoor seating at one of our eight picnic tables spread throughout the grounds,” she said.
She said the Virginia wine community has been appreciative of the support received from local communities.
“Supporting local is one of the best ways we all can help keep our local businesses up and running. Times are rough, but if we all support one another, we can get through it,” she said.
Kimberly Pugh, co-owner of Hill Top Berry Farm & Winery in Nellysford, said the winery already was shipping products to 38 states plus Washington D.C. She noticed online wine sales picked up toward the end of March.
“April was actually our biggest shipping month we’ve ever had in 20 years,” she said. “Sales went up 75%.”
The vast majority of those sales came from established customers.
“It’s truly heartwarming to know this was customer support,” she said. “We recognized a lot of who these people were.”
Pugh has taken the time to write handwritten thank-you notes to each customer who has placed an online or curbside pickup order.
“I was absolutely worried. Even with the increased volume of shipping, it hasn’t made up for what has happened,” she said. “It is something that will definitely help us get through this. I’m feeling more confident now seeing how customers have stepped up and placed orders.”
The winery will continue to offer curbside pickup in the future and Pugh sees it as a new part of how the business will operate.
“We are being very mindful of all the rules we need to follow and we make it clear on social media we don’t want people jammed in here,” she said.
In May, online wine sales slowed down and Pugh sees it as a reflection of people wanting to get out more as businesses begin opening up more across the county.
As a response, the winery has followed suite and has placed tables 20 feet apart under its pavilion and into its berry farm.
Danny Johnson, owner of Peaks of Otter Winery in Bedford, said he has sold twice as much wine online since March, but that still doesn’t make up for revenues lost at the tasting room.
Revenue also was lost from wholesale accounts when restaurants and wine shops temporarily had to close during the pandemic.
“We lost 90% of our wholesale business,” Johnson said. “Then we lost 95% of our retail business.”
During this time of year, the winery often gets customers visiting during the week from out of state but the business has been quieter as travel has slowed.
“Now we seldom get people during the week. We’re still doing curbside and two weekends ago we had a good weekend, but not as good as what it usually is,” he said.
Of the 35 states the winery ships to, Johnson said Florida purchases the most wine from him.
“All of these wineries are hurting right now,” he said. “People are still going to be afraid. I don’t think we’re going to really see anything come back real good until a vaccine has been introduced.”
He said he appreciates the customers who have been coming to the winery and maintaining social distancing and wearing their masks.
“They’re looking out for other people as well as my employees that way and we appreciate it,” he said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
