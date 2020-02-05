Two weeks after announcing a significant merger with another Virginia-based bank company, the Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank reported it ended 2019 with a record-high annual profit.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTC:PPBN) on Tuesday reported that it ended 2019 with a profit of $4.396 million, or $2.84 per basic share and $2.82 per diluted share. That was a 5.7% increase from 2018's net income of $4.16 million, or $2.71 per basic share and $2.68 per diluted share.
Pinnacle Bankshares reported a lower fourth-quarter net income of $684,000, or 44 cents per share, down 48.84% from $1.337 million, or 87 cents per basic share and 86 cents per diluted share, during the same quarter of 2018. Pinnacle said the decrease largely was due to the expense of year-end bonus payments to employees who met performance objectives. Bonuses count as noninterest expense -- a category that includes salaries, benefits, and IT costs, among other things -- which rose $796,000 year over year for the fourth quarter.
"We are pleased Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation produced record high net income once again in 2019, while also surpassing $500 million in assets,” Todd Hall, president and CEO of the company and the bank, said in a news release.
The company said among the factors contributing to success were loan growth, higher fees from mortgage loan sales and stronger asset quality, which required the company to set aside less money to cover bad loans.
Assets totaled $500.53 million at the end of 2019, up 6.34% from $470.61 million the year before. Total loans were $393.52 million, up 4.64%, while deposits rose 5.88% to $450.28 million. Stockholder equity increased to $45.45 million.
Pinnacle Bankshares' net interest margin, which essentially is interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 4% at the end of the year, up from 3.83% the year before.
On Dec. 6, the company paid a dividend of 14 cents per share to stockholders of record as of Nov. 22.
On Jan. 21, Pinnacle Bankshares announced it would merge with Virginia Bank Bankshares, aka Virginia Bank and Trust, adding seven offices under the First National Bank name and creating a combined company with about $703 million in assets. That deal is expected to be complete in the third quarter, assuming it receives shareholder and regulatory approval.
First National Bank plans to open a new branch, its 11th, in the second quarter of this year in a former SunTrust location in the Graves Mill Shopping Center in Forest.
