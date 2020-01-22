The parent company of Altavista-based First National Bank plans to merge with a Danville-based bank company, adding seven branch offices to its roster.
Pinnacle Bankshares, the holding company of First National Bank, said in a news release Tuesday the deal with Virginia Bank Bankshares, the holding company of Virginia Bank and Trust, is expected to close in the third quarter, assuming shareholder and regulatory approval.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to combine two neighboring community banks with similar cultures and philosophies in a transformational merger," Pinnacle President and CEO Todd Hall said in the release.
The combined company will have $703 million in assets, $624 million in deposits and $537 million in loans, based on figures as of Sept. 30, Pinnacle said.
Pinnacle shareholders will own 71% of the company. Virginia Bank and Trust's seven offices in Danville and Chatham will rebrand as First National Bank and Pinnacle Bankshares will be the surviving holding company. No office closings are expected, according to the news release.
Shareholders of Virginia Bank Bankshares, the parent firm of Virginia Bank and Trust, will have the choice to receive $16 cash or half a share of Pinnacle stock for each share of Virginia Bank stock, subject to the limitation that 70% of Virginia Bank shares can be exchanged for Pinnacle shares and 30% for cash.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTC:PPBN) was founded in 1908 and has 10 branches in the Lynchburg region.
Virginia Bank Bankshares (OTC:VABB) was founded in 1945.
