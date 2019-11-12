Farmers Seed & Supply Co. will be closing its downtown Lynchburg location at 1306 Main Street at the end of the day Friday.

Sales associate Sarah Wood said the inventory will be moved to Boonsboro Road Hardware at 4904 Boonsboro Road.

The downtown location has been a feed and seed store for the last 119 years, she said.

"It's not conducive down here anymore for a feed store. Business has been slacking off for the past two years. We had to decide to do something," Wood said.

All employees downtown will move to the Boonsboro location.

The downtown store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 

"We hope to see everyone out at Boonsboro Hardware," Wood said. "We will continue selling feed, seed and plants just like we've always done."

