The Downtown Lynchburg Association is now offering branded and plain face masks to all downtown businesses in an effort to help them serve the public safely.
In response to surveys indicating many restaurants, retailers and other businesses did not have access to personal protective equipment, or PPE, the association worked with local companies Moore & Giles and Cotton Connection to fabricate masks that could be offered to businesses at minimal cost, according to a news release.
Businesses purchased more than 500 masks in the past week, the association said.
When Gov. Ralph Northam released details of the first phase of reopening businesses that were shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many downtown businesses that were closed or were offering only take-out or curbside services began to consider opening their doors once again, the association said.
"However, they would need to provide PPE to all of their employees to be in compliance with state regulations," the association said. "Access to PPE, especially quickly, has been an issue, which is why DLA decided to jump in and address that challenge."
Now that downtown businesses have been given the opportunity to purchase the PPE they need at cost, DLA is now offering masks for sale to the public. The goal is to provide people with protective equipment that also shows community pride.
