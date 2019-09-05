Food delivery driver, virtual assistant, proofreader, baker, house sitter and even Christmas home decorator.
All are ideas a new local group is sharing for ways to make more cash on the side.
The group, Side Hustle, was formed in July by Amy McIvor, who is interested in launching her own company but also wanted a support group to share ideas and resources.
“Trying to do something daily or even weekly can be discouraging and can be difficult but I was thinking if we had a group, we could all help each other do something together, whatever we were interested in as far as earning extra money,” she said.
She got the idea after joining The Hustle Crew, a Facebook group with more than 12,000 members who share content and information on entrepreneurship and starting a part-time gig.
McIvor put her idea out on Facebook this summer to see if others might be interested in meeting. The group, which has between four and six members, meets every Tuesday evening for one hour in the co-working space called Milieu in the basement of Lynchburg's Lighthouse Foursquare Church. It is accepting new members and is free to join.
Though it meets in the bottom of a church, group members say Side Hustle has no religious affiliation and is welcoming to anyone.
The space provides work spaces, WiFi, coffee, a kitchen, printer, copy machine, comfortable seating areas, white boards and outdoor seating.
McIvor works as a social worker by day, but soon hopes to start her own aging solutions company geared toward helping an older population find housing, nursing homes and other resources.
“For me it was something more suited for my personality,” she said. “And just in turning 50 helped me to make some decision about, ‘Is this really what I really want to keep doing?’ I just wanted to start something new and do something different.”
She hopes group members receive resources and education from the meetings and find the courage to use their talents to earn extra money as well as make new relationships with people in the community.
Education resources include bringing in guest speakers, sharing books to read or videos to watch, as well as advice on how to navigate networking on social media.
Debbie Reeves, owner of F.L.A.G.S. by DR, a praise flag and seamstress shop, joined the group because she wanted to broaden the avenues of the kind of work she does to reach more people.
“It has motivated me and given me ideas as we do brainstorming of what I can do to step out of the box,” she said.
One idea the group helped her to come up with recently is the possibility of hosting sewing class for students to make their own Christmas aprons.
She said she is gaining encouragement to try new ideas and is encouraging others to do the same.
“I’m getting close to retirement and I don’t want to just sit around; I want to be able to do things to fill my time,” she said.
Group member Cosette Conaway developed the Milieu co-working space in the bottom of the church in May for individuals or businesses to work on freelancing, entrepreneurial ventures, start-ups and part-time work.
“The thought with the co-working space was to have a place for people who wanted to get started in a business or those starting a side hustle,” she said. “People pay the church for a month’s use and then they can continue month to month.”
Her motivation is to help people prosper and move forward in their lives.
When she found out about the side hustle group and helped to provide the space for them to meet, she felt she could help them get started and then she realized it was benefiting her as well.
“This is something different from what I’ve normally done in offering this space,” she said. “Side Hustle is like a co-working group so it would help with the space, it would help with my knowledge and it also helped me to see practically how it feels to be encouraged.”
McIvor said she definitely felt fearful in starting the new group as well as working on starting her new company.
“It was the anxiety of, ‘I’m doing something new by myself,’” she said. “Your friends and family can be supportive but it’s like football, you have a team that maybe one person is scoring all the time but you still have a team and you still have to work together as a team to make it happen.”
