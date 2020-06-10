Plans are in place to create 23 new apartments at the lower end of Rivermont Avenue in the Ellington building and in two other buildings nearby.
Developer Tony West is asking the city to rezone the property, along with four surrounding lots, to convert the historic Ellington theater, located at 421 Rivermont Ave., into 15 apartments.
West bought The Ellington in 2018 for $210,000, according to Lynchburg’s online geographic information system.
Kandise Powell, West's property manager, said the plan is to revitalize the whole block and add amenities for all renovated properties, like a pool, fitness center, electric vehicle charging station and grilling area. She said it will take a couple of years to complete the project.
The 8,150-square-foot Ellington building is currently vacant. Rear lots at 610 Rodes St. and 412 Rivermont Ave. also are vacant, and the rezoning would allow for a new surface parking lot with eight spaces to be built with an additional 12 street parking spaces.
Also included in the rezoning request are 427 and 429 Blackford St., which are existing duplexes. The rezoning would allow reconfiguration to provide four apartments in each building, city documents state.
Earlier this year, West developed 310 Rivermont Ave. into 30 one-bedroom apartments and is working to develop 14 apartments at 401 Rivermont Ave. and three apartments at 405 Rivermont Ave. He plans to use 1151 D St., located behind 405 Rivermont Ave., as a paved parking area for those units.
