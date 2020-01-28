The Odd Fellows Home of Virginia, at 600 Elmwood Ave., has been sold to a local developer who is currently planning to keep the property zoned residential.
According to Lynchburg's online geographic information system, the 87-acre property was sold to Elmwood Holdings, LLC for $750,000 on Jan. 10. The property is currently assessed at $2,664,200.
Ron Blackwood, who owns the LLC, said he has been working with engineering and surveying company Hurt & Proffitt to come up with the best possible use for the property, which Blackwood said is a residential development.
"The property backs up to the Blackwater Creek, you're a four-minute drive from downtown and with the revitalization of Bedford Avenue, it's just in a really good place," he said.
Blackwood said he intends to take some time to decide exactly what to do with the property.
"If we continue down the road to develop it and develop it ourselves, then it's our backyard and we want to do something good for the community and it will be quality construction," Blackwood said.
He said because the assisted-living facility was built for a different era and has sat vacant for four years without being maintained, it will have to be demolished.
The property is zoned both R-2 Low-Medium Density Single-Family Residential and R-4C Medium-High Density Multi-Family Residential Conditional.
One year ago, Virginia Prep Sports Academy (VPSA) had stated it was in the preliminary stages of purchasing the building, which at the time was for sale for $3.1 million, for use as a residential sports academy for teenagers and young adults.
Once VPSA pulled its plans from the table, Blackwood said he immediately worked to get the property under contract.
