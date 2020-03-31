Delta Star has laid off some employees at its facility on 3550 Mayflower Drive in Lynchburg.
Heather Maddox, director of marketing for Delta Star, said Tuesday the number of employees laid off is confidential.
According to a statement Monday from Delta Star, the layoffs were kept to a minimum to endure the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Many of our families and businesses have been hard-hit by these uncertain times," the statement reads. "Over the past few weeks Delta Star has instituted cost-saving measures in an attempt to delay or eliminate a need to endure a layoff. However, it is with a heavy heart today that Delta Star must institute a reduction in force."
The statement said Delta Star is committed to providing assistance in the form of severance pay, extended health insurance payments and unemployment insurance assistance to affected employees.
Lynchburg-based Delta Star is a manufacturer of power substations and transformers.
