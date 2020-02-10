The Batter Bar, a crepe food truck, has opened a own brick-and-mortar location in downtown Lynchburg.
The business is owned by sisters Nicole Davidson and Chelsea Doebler. The two opened the food truck last fall.
On Saturday, they officially opened in the former Urbavore location at 1103 Church St., next to Gilded. They sell crepes, sides and baked goods, Davidson said.
The store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The food truck will be available for events, private catering and will reopen regularly in the spring and throughout the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.