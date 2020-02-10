20191114_lna_news_brief_crepe_p1

Batter Bar, a new crepe food truck, opened in early November.

 Courtesy of Nicole Davidson

The Batter Bar, a crepe food truck, has opened a own brick-and-mortar location in downtown Lynchburg.

The business is owned by sisters Nicole Davidson and Chelsea Doebler. The two opened the food truck last fall.

On Saturday, they officially opened in the former Urbavore location at 1103 Church St., next to Gilded. They sell crepes, sides and baked goods, Davidson said.

The store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The food truck will be available for events, private catering and will reopen regularly in the spring and throughout the fall.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Load comments