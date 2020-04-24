The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday reported a lower first-quarter profit, in large part because it set aside more money than usual in case some loans fail due to current economic conditions.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) reported a quarterly net income of $995,000, or 23 cents per share, down from $1.23 million, or 28 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
Among the factors impacting the bank's bottom line was that it set aside $888,000 during the quarter as a provision against loan losses. That was more than three times the amount it set aside for that reason during the first quarter of 2019.
While the company said in a news release its asset quality and loan portfolio were strong going into the current economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, it acknowledged the pandemic's effect on unemployment and other market conditions.
"We recognize that while current uncertainty and economic conditions will likely impact demand for growth-oriented borrowing, we are focused on helping commercial clients manage their working capital and helping individuals meet their financial obligations and manage their finances to continue moving forward," Bank of the James Chief Financial Officer Todd Scruggs said in the release.
Bank executives noted the company has not experienced any unusual pressure on either its deposits or its liquidity due to the pandemic.
While the company has implemented changes such as limiting lobby access and having some employees work from home, no employees have been laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus crisis.
The bank's assets rose to $746.1 million at the end of the quarter, up 2.95% from the end of the year. Deposits reached a record-high of $668.3 million, while net loans dipped less than half a percent to $570.7 million. Stockholder equity rose to $63.3 million.
Bank of the James' net interest margin — generally, interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 3.63%, down from 3.92% during the first quarter of 2019.
On Tuesday, the bank's board of directors approved a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable June 19 to stockholders of record as of June 5.
Bank of the James said it has received more than 500 applications through the new federal Paycheck Protection Program, in which business owners can receive forgivable loans in order to keep employees on the payroll. In an interview, Bank of the James President Bob Chapman said more than 250 of those applications had been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration, impacting more than 6,000 employees in the bank's market region, though he declined to specify a total dollar amount for the approved loans.
"We remain well-capitalized and with the liquidity to meet the needs of our customers. We are prepared to coordinate any additional federal assistance that becomes available," Chapman said in the news release.
Founded in 1999, Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.