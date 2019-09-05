Elevation Financial Group, LLC announced on Thursday it has acquired Tinbridge Manor in Lynchburg's Garland Hill District.
The Florida based real estate private equity company plans to rebrand the property, which was built in 1911 and housed the first fully funded and operated hospital in the city.
The company focuses on acquiring, revitalizing and operating affordable apartment communities for independent seniors and families.
It will be rebranded as Serenity Manor at Hollins Mill and will continue to be operated as an affordable housing facility for those 55 and older, a news release states.
According to the release, the facility was originally established to meet the health care needs of citizens who could not afford or were not permitted to enter one of the private hospitals in the city.
It has more than 50 units.
It is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Elevation also purchased Bolling Park in Petersburg, which will be rebranded as Serenity Manor at Liberty.
"Elevation is excited to serve in a new state as we announce the purchase of two incredibly unique and beautiful acquisitions in the state of Virginia. These historic communities were purchased for an amazing acquisition price and are fully occupied. Our organization looks forward to helping them reach their full potential. These are two more great deals for Elevation in the summer of 2019," Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial Group, said in the release.
