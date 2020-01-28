A new Christian bookstore will be opening next to Hobby Lobby this spring.
Mardel Christian and Education is an affiliate company of Hobby Lobby and will open a 25,000-square-foot bookstore next door, Diane Gudahl, special projects manager with Hobby Lobby, said.
Mardel Christian and Education offers a large selection of Bibles, Christian books, movies and music, gifts, kid products, apparel, homeschool curriculum, church, office and educational supplies as well as seasonal products.
Additionally, Hobby Lobby, at 2315 Wards Road, will expand its store by 7,000 square feet to add more products unrelated to the bookstore, Gudahl said.
