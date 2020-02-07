Champion Brewing Company is the latest craft brewery to announce its opening in downtown Lynchburg.
Hunter Smith, founder of the Charlottesville-based brewery, said Champion will open at 1021 Main St. next to Benny Scarpetta’s. The plan is to open sometime this spring or summer.
“We’re thrilled to bring Champion to Lynchburg,” he said Friday. “We’ll be brewing small-batch interesting beers for the Lynchburg market in partnership with local nonprofits and other initiatives, while also selling the Champion favorites everyone knows and likes.”
Smith said the brewery will have a small menu and coffee service during the day.
“It’s going to be a super fun place in a gorgeous historic spot,” he said.
The opening of Champion follows the news of Starr Hill Brewery on Main which announced it would open in the former Grassroots Market location at 1300 Main St. last year.
Ashley Kershner, executive director of Downtown Lynchburg Association, said she is thrilled there is another brewery that has decided to make downtown their home.
“Champion is an excellent brewery and we can’t wait to welcome them to our growing downtown brewery scene,” she said.
